Palmer tosses two-hit shutout in South Florence's 5-inning win over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – South Florence entered Tuesday’s matchup at Darlington in a unique position as the defending Region 6-4A champs were looking up at the Falcons in the standings.

The Bruins had yet to win a region contest in two tries while Darlington had yet to suffer a region loss – winning its first three games of the young season.

But the Falcons ran into a buzz saw in the form of SFHS ace Aydin Palmer as the left-hander shut down the DHS offense to the tune of two hits over five innings with six strikeouts.

He was bolstered by early runs and then a late surge as the Bruins wound up with a 12-0 victory at the Williams Athletic Field.

The two teams are set to meet again Friday at South Florence.

“It started on the mound,” said Bruins coach Kenny Gray, whose team improved to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in region play. “I thought Aydin threw one heckuva ballgame. I think he threw like 60-some odd pitches through five innings or something like that.

“…He went out there and he threw a lot of strikes. I felt like he really set the tone during the game.”

Palmer allowed just three baserunners total and never more than one in any inning of work − Shemar Simes singled with one out in the first, Gage McKenzie doubled to lead off the second and Ty’Jawan Keith walked with two outs in the fifth.

Meanwhile the SFHS offense took advantage of a Darlington miscue to grab the lead in the second inning. With two outs and a runner on first, a grounder to short appeared as if it would end the frame with no damage done, but the throw to second wound up getting away and allowed the Bruins to plate the first run of the game.

The wheels came off slightly afterwards as three straight walks and a couple of wild pitches allowed South to score twice more without the benefit of a hit to go up 3-0.

“We kind of did it to ourselves a little bit with the error at second base – that would have gotten us out of the inning,” said Darlington coach Joe Kolodziej, whose team fell to 4-4 and 3-1. “A couple passed balls; a couple wild pitches scored a couple runs and kind of deflated us a little bit. But for the most part we kind of hung in there and tried to limit the damage when we could.

“They were just able to bring the bats today and put the bat on the ball a little bit more than us and get the balls to drop in.”

Gray was also pleased with how his team performed at the plate. JR Williams homered to lead off the third and had two hits in the game with two RBI. Parker Winfield reached base four times and both Jake Hardee and Noah Moore came up with clutch two-run singles in what turned out to be an eight-run outburst in the top of the fifth.

“I felt like our hitting finally came around,” Gray said. “We’ve been watching too many strikes…just basically not hitting the ball well at all. Tonight I felt like we looked better at the plate. We competed more, we hit more line drives, (and) we hit more hard ground balls.

“So I was very pleased with the progress we made tonight.”

