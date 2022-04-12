Palmer, Winfield power South Florence baseball past rival West

FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether on the mound or in the batter’s box, South Florence was on the attack Tuesday evening.

Junior left-hander Aydin Palmer attacked the zone – throwing 26 of his first 32 pitches against rival West Florence for strikes.

Meanwhile the Bruins' offense erupted for 14 hits including three home runs as South rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Knights in the first of two meetings this week.

The second contest will be Thursday at SFHS with first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.

“Just went out there and attacked fastball, attacked curveball most of the night,” said Palmer, who finished with 10 strikeouts in six-plus innings. “The biggest thing tonight was the offense. They came out there and they drove in runs.

“We knocked on them early and just battled that way the whole game.”

Senior catcher Parker Winfield was once again at the forefront. He continued his recent surge by going 4-for-5 with a double, two homers and three RBI.

“I’ve been pretty hot the past couple games,” said Winfield, who also hit a game-winning two-run homer against Hartsville last week. “I’ve been finding the barrel really good and seeing the ball. All you’ve got to do is put the ball in play and that gets you on base and that’s all we need right now.

“We need runs and baserunners.”

The Bruins got plenty of both starting in the second when Stone Osborne launched a two-run bomb to put South up 2-0. SFHS scored another run in the third on an error, another in the fourth behind Winfield’s solo shot and then broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning highlighted by Winfield’s two-run blast.

Osborne finished with three hits while Noah Moore went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Eight of the nine starters for South had a least one hit and all nine reached base safely.

“Overall offensively it was a good night for us,” Bruins coach Kenny Gray said. “It was something we needed and hopefully we can just carry this momentum into Thursday.”

For West, it was a case of not being able to get anything going against Palmer. The Knights finished with just three hits combined. Brock Shelor, Cooper Coleman and Deuce Hudson were the only ones to get to Palmer, with Coleman and Hudson each reaching in the bottom of the fifth inning.

But after Hudson’s double put runners on second and third for West, Palmer was able to work his way out of the inning with no damage across. He exited after walking the first batter in the top of the seventh and was replaced by Jake Hardee, who finished off the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

“More of the same,” said WFHS coach Josh Brown. “Palmer’s just really good. He’s just dominated every outing he’s pitched against us. Not a whole lot we can do with him right now and we can’t keep them in the ballpark either.

“That’s a recipe for bad baseball there.”

