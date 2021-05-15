Parks, Marr shine as Stingers rout Mustangs to advance to JUCO World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Dailey Field dogpile isn’t a tradition just yet, but it’s something the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team could certainly get used to.
Add going to Grand Junction, Colorado, to that list as well.
Hunter Parks’ dominant start and J.T. Marr’s grand slam in a seven-run second inning provided the one-two combo that helped carry the Stingers to a 13-1 victory over Monroe College on Saturday in the second and final game of the NJCAA Eastern District Tournament.
With the best of three series sweep, Tech advances to its second-ever JUCO World Series, which will begin May 29. FDTC also earned its way to Grand Junction in 2017.
“It’s kind of unreal right now,” Marr said afterward. “…It’s a great feeling. We worked really hard for this moment and dreams come true – now we’ve just got to finish the business.”
It was all business from the start against the Mustangs as Tech (46-6) jumped to an 8-0 lead after two innings and was up 11-0 after three.
“Teammates continued to keep it rolling behind me,” Marr said. “We didn’t stop after (the grand slam), so it was fun.
“…We played hard all nine innings and couldn’t be any more proud of these guys.”
The Stingers didn’t have to look over their shoulders at all the rest of the way with how Parks (6-0) was dealing on the mound. He went seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits – striking out 11 and walking none in the process.
“We’re going to celebrate this one and hopefully take it like this to Colorado (and) keep the same energy,” Parks said. “…It feels good. Put in a lot of hard work, all of us have, so it feels good when you get there.”
Jorge Oleaga and Jake Cothran each tossed a scoreless inning in relief of Parks and they both notched a pair of strikeouts – running the total tally to 15 in the game.
Meanwhile Marr and Scott McDonough provided the bulk of the offense. Marr’s slam came after the Monroe (33-7-1) starter Nicholas Feretic walked the bases loaded to start the second frame.
McDonough added a sacrifice fly in the inning and also collected an RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the seventh.
Patrick Matthews had a pair of hits and an RBI as the Stingers posted double digits runs for the 33rd time this season.
“I thought this team was good enough to get to this point and good enough to get the World Series when we saw them in the fall,” FDTC coach Preston McDonald said. “They’ve just overcome so much…we started 12 different pitchers on the mound this spring and we’re 46-6. That’s pretty incredible.