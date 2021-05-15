Parks, Marr shine as Stingers rout Mustangs to advance to JUCO World Series

The Stingers didn’t have to look over their shoulders at all the rest of the way with how Parks (6-0) was dealing on the mound. He went seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits – striking out 11 and walking none in the process.

“We’re going to celebrate this one and hopefully take it like this to Colorado (and) keep the same energy,” Parks said. “…It feels good. Put in a lot of hard work, all of us have, so it feels good when you get there.”

Jorge Oleaga and Jake Cothran each tossed a scoreless inning in relief of Parks and they both notched a pair of strikeouts – running the total tally to 15 in the game.

Meanwhile Marr and Scott McDonough provided the bulk of the offense. Marr’s slam came after the Monroe (33-7-1) starter Nicholas Feretic walked the bases loaded to start the second frame.

McDonough added a sacrifice fly in the inning and also collected an RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the seventh.

Patrick Matthews had a pair of hits and an RBI as the Stingers posted double digits runs for the 33rd time this season.