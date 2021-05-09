Parks strikes out 14 as Stingers advance to Region 10 title game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Really proud of him to just go out there and gut through it and give us a chance to win,” McDonald said of Parks, who entered the day not feeling 100%, he said. “He’s developed a curveball to go with his slider and changeup, so he threw all four pitches today.

“Those guys have a really good lineup, so he was having to mix pitches to be able to keep those guys on their heels and get some big outs.”

Parks was also the beneficiary of a huge second inning by the Stingers’ offense. A couple of free passes loaded the bases for Tech, and four of the next five batters came up with big hits as FDTC sent 10 men to the plate in the inning.

D.J. Sullivan started things with a two-run single while J.T. Marr and Luke Wood each plated a run as well with a basehit. Scott McDonough closed things out with a two-run double as Tech took a commanding 6-0 lead.

“Looking back, that was just a huge inning because the next five innings we were held scoreless,” McDonald said. “And we actually didn’t have many baserunners after that inning, so just a huge inning to find a way to get some big RBIs to kind of lengthen that lead a little bit.

“You never feel comfortable against a team like Louisburg.”