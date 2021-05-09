Parks strikes out 14 as Stingers advance to Region 10 title game

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two down, one to go.
The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team finds itself on the cusp of a Region 10 Tournament championship thanks to Sunday’s 8-3 victory over Louisburg College at Lexington County Stadium.
“Obviously our goal was to get there and give ourselves a chance to win it,” FDTC coach Preston McDonald said by phone following the game. “Really proud of the guys. Louisburg has a really good club and it was nice to see our guys find a way to win.”
The Stingers, who improved to 43-6 overall, need just one victory Monday to earn the title. They’ll face either Louisburg or Spartanburg Methodist at 1 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. if necessary. The winner gets the bonus of hosting the Eastern District Championship Tournament, which will be held from May 14 to May 16.
The Hurricanes and Pioneers were slated to play in the late afternoon game Sunday to determine who would face FDTC and the result was not available at press time.
Regardless, Tech is in the best possible position it could be pitching-wise thanks to another strong performance from its starter, Hunter Parks.
Following a strong outing by Nathan Williams on Friday, Parks scattered eight hits and finished with 14 strikeouts in seven innings — exiting with a 6-3 lead after allowing just two earned runs.
“Really proud of him to just go out there and gut through it and give us a chance to win,” McDonald said of Parks, who entered the day not feeling 100%, he said. “He’s developed a curveball to go with his slider and changeup, so he threw all four pitches today.
“Those guys have a really good lineup, so he was having to mix pitches to be able to keep those guys on their heels and get some big outs.”
Parks was also the beneficiary of a huge second inning by the Stingers’ offense. A couple of free passes loaded the bases for Tech, and four of the next five batters came up with big hits as FDTC sent 10 men to the plate in the inning.
D.J. Sullivan started things with a two-run single while J.T. Marr and Luke Wood each plated a run as well with a basehit. Scott McDonough closed things out with a two-run double as Tech took a commanding 6-0 lead.
“Looking back, that was just a huge inning because the next five innings we were held scoreless,” McDonald said. “And we actually didn’t have many baserunners after that inning, so just a huge inning to find a way to get some big RBIs to kind of lengthen that lead a little bit.
“You never feel comfortable against a team like Louisburg.”
The Hurricanes pulled to within 6-3 in Parks’ final inning, but Tech was able to tack on two runs in the eighth for a little more breathing room. Marr and Wood collected RBI hits again to increase the Stingers’ lead to 8-3.