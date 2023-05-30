Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University baseball head coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of three in-state players to national letters of intent as part of his 2023 recruiting class: southpaw pitcher Dylan Wiegel of Florence, catcher Brody Sanders of Lancaster, and catcher Antonio Cochran of Summerville.

The trio will enroll during the fall of 2023 and suit up for the Patriots in 2024.

Wiegel, 6-3 and 163 pounds, is a graduate of South Florence High School, where he played for former Patriots Kenny Gray and Rhodes Dickerson. He was part of a 2023 Bruins squad that went 24-7 and reached the AAAA Lower State Championship Series. Wiegel registered six wins on the mound with an earned run average under 2.00 and 53 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.

Before transferring to South Florence, he attended Stockdale High School in Bakersfield, Calif.

"Dylan is a crafty lefty that throws three pitches for strikes in any count he faces,” Inabinet said. “We project him to be a starter at some point in his career as he gets bigger and stronger for the next level."

Sanders, 6-0 and 186 pounds, is a senior at Buford High School, where he played under the direction of coaches Hank Harris and Jimmy Jackson. He earned All-State recognition this past season.

As a junior, he batted .379 with nine doubles, four triples, and 21 runs batted in. He garnered both All-State and All-Region accolades, while also securing his squad's most valuable player award.

A three-sport athlete at Buford, Sanders was also a two-time All-Region selection on the gridiron.

"Brody is a very good athlete and we are excited he chose to attend FMU,” said Inabinet. “He’s a left-handed hitter that we feel can hit for a high average and a lot of doubles. Behind the plate, his defense is solid."

Cochran, 5-8 and 170 pounds, is a product of Cane Bay High School, where he played under the direction of coach Shane Todd. This spring, he batted .255 with 16 runs scored, four doubles, 11 RBIs, and a .472 on-base percentage. He received his program’s Gold Glove award for 2023.

Prior to transferring to Cane Bay, he attended Goose Creek High School.

"Cochran is a good defender behind the plate, while receiving and throwing the ball very well,” said Inabinet. “He plays at such a high level and has a competitive edge about him."

Francis Marion posted a 29-25 mark in 2023 and advanced to the Conference Carolinas tournament title game.