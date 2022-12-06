Patriot Baseball adds MTSU outfielder for 2023

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University baseball head coach Art Inabinet has announced that 6-2 outfielder Dylan Bowen of Antioch, Tenn., will join the Patriot program this spring after transferring from Middle Tennessee State University.

Bowen is a 2022 graduate of Winter Haven (Fla.) High School, where he played for coach Dave Schafer. He spent the fall semester at MTSU before deciding to come to FMU.

As a senior at WHHS, he batted .351 with a .437 on-base percentage, 15 runs scored, 15 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases. He was named his squad’s most valuable player and garnered Polk All-County Team recognition for the second year in a row.

He attended TNXL Academy as a sophomore and freshman, and played under the direction of coach Brian Martinez.

He is a three-time Perfect Game All-American. He made the All-Tournament Team 16 times in Perfect Game events and Top Prospect List in three Perfect Game Showcases. Diamond Prospect Media recognized him as one of the top athletes in the State of Florida for the 2022 class.

Bowen was invited to participate in several prestigious events during his prep career, including The New Balance Future Stars Series National Combine in 2020 & 2021, Prep Baseball Reports Florida underclass games in 2018, Pre-Season All-State games in 2019, Florida Junior State Game as well as the prestigious Futures Games in 2019, Perfect Game’s Junior National Showcase and The Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games in 2020.

“Dylan can really run and throw, and he possesses pull-side power,” Inabinet said. “He will compete for playing time in center field.”

Francis Marion posted a 29-19 mark in 2022, the program’s first as a member of Conference Carolinas. Bowen will join 13 other newcomers on the 2023 roster.

The Patriots will open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 3 at Newberry College.