Patriot basketball gains Lexington player

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Jake Zehnder has announced that 6-5 forward Jose “JJ” Figueroa of Lexington will join the program as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Figueroa will enroll during the 2023 fall semester and don the red, white, and blue for the 2023-24 season.

Figueroa is a senior at Lexington High School, where he plays under the direction of coaches Elliott Pope, Greg Airasian, Rick Bouknight, and Zack Jenerette. The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start to their 2022-23 campaign.

Last year, Figueroa averaged 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while helping Lexington to a 15-13 mark and an appearance in the AAAAA Lower State semifinals. He connected on 44.7 percent of his field goal attempts, including 32 percent from behind the three-point arc, and 70 percent of his free throws. He garnered All-Region honors and was the recipient of the Wildcat Award.

“I consider JJ one of the top 10 players in the state,” Zehnder said. “He is part of a strong prep program and knows how to win. He is a physical player that can rebound, pass, and shoot, especially from the corners. We will fully utilize his skill set, and I feel that his best days as a basketball player are still ahead of him. He is also a high academic kid.”

Francis Marion currently owns a 5-3 record and sits atop the Conference Carolina standings with a 3-0 mark. After a break for final exams, FMU will return to action with a pair of road conference games at Converse University on Dec. 14 and at Erskine College on Dec. 17.