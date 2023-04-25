SAN ANTONIO – Seniors Grant Sellers and Mitchell Vance both carded one-over-par 73 scores to pace Francis Marion University to a seventh-place team standing on Tuesday after the opening round of the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tournament.

The three-day, 54-hole championship event is being held at the 6,751-yard, par-72 Hill Country Resort Golf Club. Round two will begin at 8 a.m. (Central Time) on Wednesday, and the final round will start at 8 a.m. (Central Time) on Thursday.

The Patriots registered a 298-team score. Augusta University leads the team standings at 282, while the University of New Orleans (290), Lamar University (290), and Incarnate Word University (291) round out the top four. Texas A&M – Commerce and Southeastern Louisiana University are tied for fifth place, six strokes ahead of FMU.

Sellers played the opening eight holes in three under, while Vance was even at the turn. Both are tied for 14th position in the players’ standings. Sellers is a native of McBee, while Vance hails from Hartsville.

FMU junior Xavier Schwarz played the back-nine even to finish at three-over 75 and tied for 26th place. Florence native and FMU freshman Pake June shot a five-over 77, as did red-shirt freshman Braeden Barnett, a native of Galivants Ferry. Both are tied for 38th position.

Stefan Jacobs of Augusta leads the players’ standings with a six-under 66 scorecard.