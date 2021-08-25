Patriot men's basketball adds four

Nari Jordan is a product of the Paxon School for Advanced Studies, where he played for coaches Toby Frazier. He played in 23 games as a senior and helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 20-8 record. He was also a member of the 2020 Paxon squad that won a city and conference championship.

“Nari has great skills for a young big man. He is athletic, runs the floor, and possesses a good work ethic. He is starting at a higher level than a lot of prep graduates and could be a great rebounder and defender for us with his offensive skills developing along the way. In this age of recruiting, we could not have gotten a better big man coming out of high school.”

Yebga comes to FMU after playing one year at Hillsborough Community College in Florida. This past season, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor in 19 games.

He is a graduate of Lycée Auguste Renoir High School in France and also attended the Impact Basketball Academy in Sarasota, Fla., where he played for coach John Starks.

He was a member of the U18 French national team in 2019, and played on the squad that captured the 2016 U15 French National League title.