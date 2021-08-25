Patriot men's basketball adds four

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the addition of four new players for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including a pair of brothers and two junior college transfers.
FMU will gain the services of 6-foot-8 graduate transfer Nieja Jordan and 6-8 freshman forward-center Nari Jordan, both of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as 6-7 forward Yohan-Steve Yebga of Saint-Mard, France, and 6-2 guard Tionne Rollins of Tallahassee, Fla.
Nieja Jordan played four seasons (82 contests) at Florida Tech in the rugged Sunshine State Conference. During the abbreviated 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He owns a career field goal percentage of 49.8 percent.
He is a graduate of the Providence School, where he played for coach Jim Martin. He averaged ten points and eight rebounds as a senior on a squad that won the 2017 district title and advanced to the state championship game. He connected on 63 percent of his field goal attempts.
“Coaching friend Billy Mims (who also has ties to the Palmetto State) put us in touch with Nieja,” Edwards said. “Nieja had played his four years at Florida Tech, but was looking for a graduate program to continue his studies and playing career. He is a proven collegiate performer who will add maturity and size to our roster. He can do a lot of things on the court, including being a good shooter. This will be a unique opportunity for him to play his final season alongside his younger brother.”
Nari Jordan is a product of the Paxon School for Advanced Studies, where he played for coaches Toby Frazier. He played in 23 games as a senior and helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 20-8 record. He was also a member of the 2020 Paxon squad that won a city and conference championship.
“Nari has great skills for a young big man. He is athletic, runs the floor, and possesses a good work ethic. He is starting at a higher level than a lot of prep graduates and could be a great rebounder and defender for us with his offensive skills developing along the way. In this age of recruiting, we could not have gotten a better big man coming out of high school.”
Yebga comes to FMU after playing one year at Hillsborough Community College in Florida. This past season, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor in 19 games.
He is a graduate of Lycée Auguste Renoir High School in France and also attended the Impact Basketball Academy in Sarasota, Fla., where he played for coach John Starks.
He was a member of the U18 French national team in 2019, and played on the squad that captured the 2016 U15 French National League title.
“Yohan-Steve is another big guy that will deepen our roster. He is a multi-skill athlete that can play both inside and outside. He can rebound and defend and his numbers from last season are not representative of what I think he can bring to the court for the Patriots this year.”
Rollins played last season at Polk State College in Florida, averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also drained 36.3 percent of his three-point attempts and shot 79.2 percent at the foul line.
He played his freshman season at Division I Purdue University Fort Wayne. Appearing in 30 games for the Mastodons, he tallied 2.0 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest.
He is a graduate of Lincoln High School, where he played for coaches Dimitric Salters and Matt Anderson. He garnered first-team All-Big Bend Team honors and helped lead Lincoln to a Class 8A state championship game appearance in 2017.
“Tionne is a shooter with three-point range that will be a nice addition to our roster. He has good size for a shooting guard and will bring with him two years of collegiate playing experience.”
The 2021-22 FMU squad will open its season on Nov. 13 at home against Johnson & Wales University. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.