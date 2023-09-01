SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s and men’s cross country teams placed 14th and 15th respectively in the 38th-annual Eye Opener Meet on Friday evening, the initial meet for both squads in the 2023 season.

Both FMU squads will return to action on the morning of Sept. 16 at the Pfeiffer University Invitational Meet in Misenheimer, N.C.

At Friday evening’s meet, the FMU women were led by a pair of freshmen. West Florence High School product Jordyn Perry finished the 5,000-meter event in 23:24.1 to place 145th in the large field, while fellow freshman Emily Gaines finished 148th with a time of 23:36.1. Older sister MacKinley Perry was the next Patriot finisher, as she placed 154th in 24:09.9, followed by freshman Leigh Detalo, a Wilson High School graduate, in 162nd position with a time of 25:35.0.

Junior Caroline Thompkins registered a time of 25:59.1 and finished 165th, while other Francis Marion runners included freshman Meri Ellen Johnson (26:33.7) in 166th place, sophomore Briggs Kelly (27:01.0) in 169th, and freshman Haleigh Foster (37:46.7) in 174th.

Freshmen Charlie Hall (29:04.2) and Ethan Hickey (29:52.6) placed 105th and 117th to pace FMU in their first collegiate races, an 8K event. Hickey is a product of Hartsville High School.

Senior Cullen Dore placed 136th with a time of 31:23.7, followed by sophomore Zachary Patrick (31:29.4) in 137th, freshman Barry Hardy (31:45.1) in 140th, junior Tyson Jackson (32:17.0) in 142nd, senior Logan Zeis (36:18.9) in 154th, junior Michael James (37:31.2) in 156th, and freshman C.J. Applegate (37:52.6) in 157th.

Furman University easily defeated second-place Clemson University 25-58 for the women’s team title, while Liberty University edged the Paladins 25-40 for the men’s team crown.