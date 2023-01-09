Patriot women sweep conference awards

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor and sophomore guard Kiana Lee have been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player and Defensive Player of the Week respectively, for the period of Jan. 3-8.

Taylor, a 5-11 native of Blythewood, averaged 21.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in two wins last week. She connected on 52.9 percent of her field goal attempts and recorded four assists and four steals.

She tallied 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 77-58 road win at Lees-McRae College and 23 points and 15 rebounds in 79-58 home win over King University (Tenn.).

She posted doubles-doubles in each of the Patriots’ last three contests, and ranks among the conference leaders in seven statistical categories: second in scoring (16.7 ppg), third in rebounding (9.4 rpg), sixth in field goal percentage (43.8%), 10th in both minutes played (32.0 mpg) and three-pointers made per game (1.5), 13th in free throw accuracy (72.0%), and 23rd in blocked shots per game (0.4).

This is the third time this season, she has garnered the conference’s Player of the Week award, and the fourth time in her career.

Lee, a 5-7 native of North Augusta, S.C., averaged 19.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two victories. She shot 62.5 percent from the floor, including 3-of-4 from behind the thtree-point arc, and was a perfect 5-of-5 at the foul line, while recording five assists, three steals, and one blocked shot and playing 35.0 minutes per game.

She scored a career-high 27 points with nine rebounds in the win at Lees-McRae and registered 11 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over King.

Lee ranks third in Conference Carolinas in free throw percentage (84.1%), sixth in rebounding (7.6 rpg), seventh in both scoring (13.5 ppg) and minutes played (32.9 mpg), 14th in assists per game (2.2), 18th in blocks per game (0.5), and 24th in three-point field goals made per game (1.1).

Earlier this season in November, Lee was tabbed as the conference Player of the Week.

Francis Marion has won five straight games to improve to 7-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play. The Patriots are tied for third place, only 1.5 games out of first. FMU will play only once this week, entertaining Erskine College on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 2 p.m.

Taylor is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and is majoring in psychology, while Lee is a product of North Augusta High School and is majoring in biology.