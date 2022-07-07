Patriots add southpaw reliever from Bucknell

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of graduate transfer and 6-foot-2 left-handed relief pitcher Luke Allain of Pottstown, Pa.

Allain recently earned his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University, where he made 16 mound appearances over the past four seasons for the Bison. He averaged more than a strikeout per inning pitched.

He played in a pair of summer leagues this year, while also serving an internship with the Simmons Capitol Group.

He is a graduate of The Hill School in Pottstown. A four-year varsity starter, he earned All-Area, first-team All-League, and All-League Academic recognition following both his junior and senior years. He helped lead his squad to the state tournament all four years.

"Luke is a big strong lefty with a power arm,” Inabinet said. “He will give us a different look out on the mound, adds depth to the bullpen, and will have a chance to log innings in a relief role in 2023.”

Francis Marion completed its 2022 season with a 29-19 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. Allain is one of 15 newcomers that will join the Patriot program for the upcoming season.