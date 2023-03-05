FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams returned home on Sunday and both defeated West Virginia Wesleyan College, with the men winning in dramatic fashion 4-3 and the women sweeping to a 7-0 victory.

The Patriots will remain at home for their next three matches, including a 2 p.m. match-up with Edinboro University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The Francis Marion men improve to 4-5, while Patriot women even their mark at 4-4.

In the men’s contest on Sunday, FMU captured the doubles point to take a 1-0 advantage. The two teams traded decisions in the first two doubles matches with Patriot sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa winning at No.2 by a 6-2 count and the Bobcats taking the No.3 doubles match 6-2. Patriot juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez clinched the doubles point with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4) win in a tiebreaker at the top spot.

In singles play, West Virginia evened the match at 1-1 with a victory at position No.4. Day then put Francis Marion ahead with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No.1 singles and Barbera followed with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) victory at No.2. Barbera improved to a team-best 8-1 in singles play this season.

The Bobcats were victorious at No.5 to pull within 4-2, but Gonzalez clinched the match with a come-from-behind 1-6, 7-6 (11-9), 6-1 win at No.3 singles. After losing the first set, Gonzalez trailed 3-0 in the second set and eventually faught off three match points in the marathon tiebreaker. He then cruised to the third-set win, all-the-while the Bobcats were winning at No.6 singles to account for the final margin.

The FMU women coasted to the 7-0 win over the short-handed Bobcats. The Patriots earned the doubles point with a walk-over win at the No.3 spot and juniors Camryn Cassetori and Julia Pinto winning at No.2 by a 6-0 margin. FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz and junior Julie Martincova also won at the top doubles spot 6-3.

In singles play, the Bobcats defaulted at spots five and six, leaving the Patriots only one win away from clinching the match. Cassetori provided that decision with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No.3 position.

The other three points came from wins by Pinto (6-0, 6-0) at No.4, sophomore Kim Venghaus (7-5, 6-4) at No.2, and senior Gabriel Karatantcheva (6-4, 6-3) at No.1.