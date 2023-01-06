Patriots entertain Tornado squads on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Conference Carolinas foe King for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Patriot women (6-6, 4-2) have won four straight contests and are tied with King (4-10, 4-2) for third place in the conference standings. FMU leads the all-time series 3-1.

Junior center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU with 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Kiana Lee is averaging 13.7 ppg and 7.4 rpg. Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring and third in rebounding, while FMU leads in team scoring offense.

The Francis Marion men have won their last three games, are 8-4 overall, and tied for second in the conference standings at 5-1. King is 4-8 overall and 3-3 in league play.

FMU leads the all-time series 2-1.

Senior guard Tionne Rollins paces the FMU men with 18.1 ppg, while three others are also scoring in double digits: forward Bryce Beamer (15.7 ppg), guard Alex Cox (13.9 ppg), and center Jonah Pierce (11.3 ppg). Pierce ranks third in the conference in rebounding at 9.2 rpg.

The game will also feature the top two scoring offenses in Conference Carolinas with FMU leading the way at 82.8 ppg and King following at 81.7 ppg.