SALISBURY, N.C. – A historic first-inning outburst in game one and a complete-game pitching effort from freshman right-hander Jenna Walling in game two propelled Francis Marion University to a sweep of Wednesday’s softball doubleheader with Catawba College as the Patriots won by scores of 19-12 and 7-5.

Francis Marion (6-0) will return to the diamond with a non-conference doubleheader at Limestone University on Sunday at noon. The next home contests for FMU will be the Patriot Invitational Tournament on Feb. 18-19.

FMU scored 16 runs in the top of the first inning in the opener. The outburst was the most runs scored in a single frame in program history, the sixth-highest total in NCAA Division II history, and the most in six seasons by any NCAA II school. The inning included 11 hits by the Patriots and six walks and saw FMU bat around twice.

The outburst featured a 3-run homer by junior catcher Lauren Smallwood; a solo home run and 2-run single by junior center fielder Avery Bellai; 2-run singles by senior first baseman Savana Rosson and freshman shortstop Madalyn White; run-scoring hits by junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson, senior second baseman Megan Matsil, and senior left fielder Danielle Karacson; and bases-loaded walks issued to Smallwood and Cuthbertson.

Solo home runs by Rosson and Karacson in the second and fourth innings respectively, and an RBI-double in the seventh accounted for the other three Patriot runs.

Catawba forced the game to go the full seven innings by rallying for four runs each in the first and third frames, two runs in the second, and a single tally in the fifth. The Indians also scored once in the sixth inning.

Karacson finished the game 3-for-4, including her 47th career double, which ties the school record shared by Taylor Johnson (2016-19), Shannan Tyson (2006-09), Janine Allen (2004-07), and Laurie Niego (2000-03).

FMU freshman right-hander Jordan Rivera (1-0) earned the win in relief, her first collegiate decision. She pitched the final 4 2/3 innings.

Catawba starter Alexandra Baquie (1-2) took the loss.

In the second game, Walling (3-0) earned her third win in as many starts and posted her second straight complete game. She allowed eight hits, while striking out two.

Junior right fielder Katie Smith led FMU at the plate with two hits in the second contest.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Karacson. An RBI-single by Cuthbertson and a two-run single by White in the second upped the margin to 4-0. A pair of homers by Catawba trimmed the margin to 4-3.

In the fifth frame, Karacson scored on a wild pitch and Smith registered a run-scoring infield single to put the Patriots ahead 6-3. The Indians answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit back to 6-5.

FMU freshman outfielder Anderson Thrower added an insurance tally in the seventh with an RBI-single through the left side.

Freshman southpaw Savannah Beaver (0-2) was the losing pitcher as she surrendered six runs in 4.2 innings. Third baseman Riley Tucker led Catawba in the doubleheader with six hits and five runs batted in.