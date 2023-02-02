FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams will both open their 2023 seasons at the City of Florence Invitational being held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center on Friday.

The FMU men will play Newberry College at 2 p.m. on Friday, while the women will follow up with a contest against Bluefield State University at 4 p.m. Both squads will then play twice on Saturday. Admission to the two-day event is free.

The other schools participating in the tournament are Barton College, Coker University, Lander University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, and the University of Mount Olive.

Second-year FMU coach Jay Evans welcomes back seven lettermen on the men’s side, while bringing in one freshman. The Patriot women return five letterwinners, with an addition of one freshman and one junior transfer.

“From top to bottom, our team has competitors. At any spot in the lineup, they can give other teams a fit; it’s about finding the spots and building confidence from there. The biggest responsibility is finding opportunities for our newcomers.” Evans said.

Leading the FMU returnees are junior Liam Day (15-4 singles record, 17-3 doubles record) and sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans (14-4, 11-9). Day was a first-team All-Conference selection in 2022, while Lloyd-Evans was a second-team All-Conference pick. Juniors Adam Ernberg and Leonel Gonzalez and sophomores Martin Barbera, Luis Lopez Sarasa, and Austin Vienna, along with freshman Niklas Plath round out the rest of the Patriot roster.

“Liam and Leo were one of the top doubles teams in the conference last year, and they’ll return into the lineup as our No. 1,” Evans said. “It’s great to return this many athletes to a roster for continuity, they see each other every day in practice, and for some, almost the last two, three years. I see the competition helping each player improve over the course of the season.”

On the women’s side, seniors Gabriel Karatantcheva (11-5 singles record in 2022, 13-5 doubles record in 2022), junior Julie Martincova (11-7, 9-10), and sophomore Sophia Hansen (14-5, 3-7) will lead the Patriot women. Junior Camryn Cassetori, sophomore Kim Venghaus, freshman Chelsea Seidewitz, and junior transfer Julia Pinto round out the rest of the Patriot squad. Pinto comes to FMU from West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“Losing two of our top players is always a challenge, but that means it’s time for others to step up," Evans said.

Karatantcheva, a third-team All-Conference selection last season, is poised to return to the Patriots lineup as the new No.1 singles option according to Evans.

“For the two newcomers on the women’s side, Chelsea has a ton of ability, and I could see her potentially playing as a No.1 for us down the road," he said. "Julia came to us as a transfer, and she’s been hungry to prove something since day one.”

Excited about the potential the team has, Evans will look to experiment with his selections for both lineups.

“There will be double teams that return from last year, as well as players in the same single spots as last season," he said. "To start the season though, I’ll partner Julie with Chelsea. The talented freshman and the experienced upperclassmen is a dynamic pairing a coach wants.”

The men's 2023 schedule lists 20 matches, including eight home playing dates (excluding the opening tournament), while the women will face a 21-match slate that includes nine home matches on the Kassab Courts. The conference tournament is slated for April 21-23 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center in Florence.