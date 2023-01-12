Patriots host the Flying Fleet on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Erskine College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14) in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Patriot women (7-6, 5-2) will be looking for their sixth consecutive win and a season sweep of the Flying Fleet (4-8, 2-6). FMU defeated Erskine 55-27 on Dec. 17 in Due West. Francis Marion leads the all-time series 27-3, a rivalry that dates back to the 1977-78 season. FMU is tied for third place in the conference standings, one game out of second place and two games behind the leader.

Junior center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU and ranks second in Conference Carolinas with 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game averages. She has posted double-doubles in each of the last three outings.

FMU leads the conference in team scoring at 68.7 ppg, while Erskine is second in team defense allowing only 55.8 ppg. The Flying Fleet roster includes South Florence High School product Albany Wilson, a 5-5 freshman guard averaging 5.4 ppg and 2.9 rpg.

The Francis Marion men (9-4, 6-1) will be after their fifth straight win when they battle the winless Flying Fleet (0-16, 0-8). FMU won at Erskine 94-68 on Dec. 17. Saturday will be the 50th all-time meeting between the two programs, a series that including 23 FMU wins and dates back to the 1971-72 season.

The last time the FMU men won five consecutive games was the 2018-19 campaign that saw the Patriots advance to the NCAA Tournament.