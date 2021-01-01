Patriots look for fresh start with talented newcomers and experienced transfers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Patience and flexibility were two things all coaches needed during the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic turned a lot of seasons upside down.

For the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team, the season itself is likely going to be one of patience and flexibility as well.

The Patriots are finally set to begin their season Wednesday when they travel to Georgia College for a 6 p.m. matchup. The home opener is slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia Southwestern State.

The new schedule features 16 games against Peach Belt Conference foes in what will be FMU’s final year in the league with a move to Conference Carolinas on the horizon.

That means Gary Edwards’ squad won’t have any time to get its feet wet with a few non-conference games. That will be a challenge as this season features a very different looking squad from the one that went 4-23 a season ago and finished 3-17 in conference play.

“We have a lot of new guys,” Edwards said. “Our November practices were good. I like what our new guys bring to the team. They’re very competitive. I think we will take much more pride in our defense this year, so I really like what I’ve seen.