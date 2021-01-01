Patriots look for fresh start with talented newcomers and experienced transfers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Patience and flexibility were two things all coaches needed during the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic turned a lot of seasons upside down.
For the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team, the season itself is likely going to be one of patience and flexibility as well.
The Patriots are finally set to begin their season Wednesday when they travel to Georgia College for a 6 p.m. matchup. The home opener is slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia Southwestern State.
The new schedule features 16 games against Peach Belt Conference foes in what will be FMU’s final year in the league with a move to Conference Carolinas on the horizon.
That means Gary Edwards’ squad won’t have any time to get its feet wet with a few non-conference games. That will be a challenge as this season features a very different looking squad from the one that went 4-23 a season ago and finished 3-17 in conference play.
“We have a lot of new guys,” Edwards said. “Our November practices were good. I like what our new guys bring to the team. They’re very competitive. I think we will take much more pride in our defense this year, so I really like what I’ve seen.
“…I think we’ll be ready for that first game.”
The Patriots are missing their top point producers from a year ago, most notably Winston Hill who transferred to Presbyterian College. Hill was the top scorer in the Peach Belt each of the past two seasons and led FMU with an average of 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.
Point guard Jaquez Smith graduated and so did his 10.5 points per game and 116 total assists. Kendall Wall (10.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg) is another top senior gone from the mix.
Keith Matthews’ (15.3 ppg) and Kainan Pouncy’s (13.5 ppg) production will also have to be replaced. Junior guard Alex Cox (6.9 ppg) and sophomore forward Jamal Edmonson (4.6 ppg) are the only two players back with any starts under their belts for FMU.
“The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away,” Edwards said. “It’s certainly taken away some very good players from us the last few years, but I think we’ve added some pretty good players as well.”
That includes Kevin Holston Jr., who comes from NCAA Division I program, Alabama State, as a graduate student. Holston averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 assists per game in 2018-19 while starting in 23 of those contests. Holden Redparth, a 6-foot-5 senior guard transfer from North Alabama, is looking to regain his scoring form that made him a first-team NJCAA All-America honoree as a sophomore after averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game at Highland Community College.
“Holston is going to be our point guard, and Holden is going to be a wing that has some experience and gives us some shooting,” Edwards said. “Langston Gaither is a junior college transfer, so those are some of the older guys.”
There are also a couple newcomers Edwards said will be counted on like freshman Ja’Von Anderson out of Ridge View High School and former West Florence standout Darius Dawson.
“I don’t think, in fact I know we won’t have to score as many points a game as we did last year in order to compete,” Edwards said. “I think our defense will be much better…It’ll be a work in progress. I know we’re not going to be at our best on Jan. 6, but hopefully we can keep improving throughout the year.
“…We want to do as well as we can this year, and hopefully have everybody back the following year.”