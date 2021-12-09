Patriots named to Fall Academic All-Conference Teams

“It’s been a tremendous fall for our men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball student-athletes in so many different ways, but this continues to show the commitment by these student-athletes in all areas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We strive daily to develop champions in body, mind and soul in Conference Carolinas, and this furthers the point that our student-athletes truly want to continue to lead the way by focusing their efforts in the classroom as well.”