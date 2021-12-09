 Skip to main content
Patriots named to Fall Academic All-Conference Teams
LOCAL COLLEGES

Patriots named to Fall Academic All-Conference Teams

  • Updated
GREENVILLE, S.C. – More than 300 student-athletes, including 13 from Francis Marion University, have been named to the Conference Carolinas Fall Academic All-Conference Teams presented by Barnes & Noble College.

The Patriots who were honored are men’s soccer players Javier Bello (Madrid, Spain), John Castro (Bogota, Colombia), Oliver Peters (Ipswich, Suffolk, England), and Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain); women’s soccer players Anna Capra (High Point, N.C.), Rachael Hennenkamp (Wake Forest, N.C.), Dayle McEwen (Collinsville, Ill.), Makayla Willets (Mastic, N.Y.), and Ellie Wray (Charlottesville, Va.), and women’s volleyball players Kayla Arthur (Holly Springs, N.C.), Alyssa Hansen (Apex, N.C.), Lily Walton (Charlotte, N.C.), and Madeline Winning (Pfafftown, N.C.).

“It’s been a tremendous fall for our men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball student-athletes in so many different ways, but this continues to show the commitment by these student-athletes in all areas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We strive daily to develop champions in body, mind and soul in Conference Carolinas, and this furthers the point that our student-athletes truly want to continue to lead the way by focusing their efforts in the classroom as well.”

The Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference teams consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution.

The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.

