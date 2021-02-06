Patriots rally, fall short against Clayton State

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women’s basketball was oh-so-close to its first victory of the year on Saturday at the Smith University Center.
The Patriots held a nine-point lead with 3:43 to go, but for the first time all game, coach Jeri Porter felt her team start to tighten up down the stretch.
The result was a 12-1 run by the Lakers to close out the game — with half the points coming via the charity stripe as FMU lost a heartbreaker 77-75.
The Patriots return to action Monday at home in a 5:30 p.m. makeup game with USC Aiken.
“I thought we played really loose and really well for about 34-35 minutes,” said Porter after her squad fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in Peach Belt Conference play. “And then we tightened up a little bit and didn’t do some things we needed to do. I thought we turned the ball over way too much tonight as well.
“…We’ve got to learn how to win.”
Turnovers were a big factor as FMU gave up the ball 28 times leading to 29 CSU points. The Lakers (7-2, 7-2) also had 25 points on fast breaks, a number of which came in the opening quarter as the Patriots found themselves in an early 12-2 hole.
“You’re not going to beat good teams that way,” Porter said. “We had been doing a little bit better job of taking care of the ball, and then tonight I thought we turned it over a little bit too much and gave them too many easy scoring opportunities.
“I thought our half-court defense was pretty good, but they got out in transition way too much and did a good job doing what they do.”
It’s an ongoing learning process for what has become a very young starting five for the Patriots. With senior leading scorer Kiana Adderton sidelined for the rest of the year with a broken finger, Porter has turned to underclassmen to pick up the scoring and defensive slack.
The FMU starting lineup featured a senior, two sophomores and two freshmen. After a slow start, the group started to make waves at the end of the first quarter and pulled within six points.
That continued in the second as the Patriots tied the game at 34-34 before going into the break down just two.
Senior guard Taylor Simmons actually led the way with eight points in the first half, but it was the trio of freshmen Lauryn Taylor and Aniyah Oliver along with sophomore Scarlett Gilmore that shined in the second half.
Taylor, in just her second collegiate game, posted a career-high 23 points and finished with nine rebounds. Oliver matched a career-high with 13 and Gilmore added 12 as the trio helped FMU build its own double-digit lead by the early part of the fourth quarter.
But it was not to be as CSU’s trio of Jadah White, Audrey McElhaney and Timl’a Swanson helped bring the Lakers back. White had a team-high 20 points while McElhaney and Swanson added 18 and 17, respectively.
They also collectively went 24 for 28 at the free throw line as CSU shot 37 total free shots compared to the Patriots’ 22.
“I told our kids in the locker room we’re not going to make excuses,” Porter said. “They shot a lot of free throws … but at the end of the day, to me, when you’re coaching a young team, they have to adjust. Whether we like the calls or not, this is how they were calling it.
“If they were nothing (else), they were consistent in the way they were calling it on both sides of the ball.”