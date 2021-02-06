Patriots rally, fall short against Clayton State

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women’s basketball was oh-so-close to its first victory of the year on Saturday at the Smith University Center.

The Patriots held a nine-point lead with 3:43 to go, but for the first time all game, coach Jeri Porter felt her team start to tighten up down the stretch.

The result was a 12-1 run by the Lakers to close out the game — with half the points coming via the charity stripe as FMU lost a heartbreaker 77-75.

The Patriots return to action Monday at home in a 5:30 p.m. makeup game with USC Aiken.

“I thought we played really loose and really well for about 34-35 minutes,” said Porter after her squad fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in Peach Belt Conference play. “And then we tightened up a little bit and didn’t do some things we needed to do. I thought we turned the ball over way too much tonight as well.

“…We’ve got to learn how to win.”

Turnovers were a big factor as FMU gave up the ball 28 times leading to 29 CSU points. The Lakers (7-2, 7-2) also had 25 points on fast breaks, a number of which came in the opening quarter as the Patriots found themselves in an early 12-2 hole.