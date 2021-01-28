PBC working on makeup dates for FMU, other conference games

“We are looking at a section of Mondays coming up in February to try and get some of those games rescheduled,” he said. “As many as we possibly can without overburdening the student-athletes.”

That’s one of the main concerns with the schedule moving forward. As of right now, Gerlinger doesn’t believe the PBC will try to make up games by playing on back-to-back nights.

“We have not looked at that at all yet, and I don’t think we’re going to,” he said. “Again, when we talk about health and safety for the student-athletes, it’s not just about COVID and the protocols; it’s also about overworking them.

“With the exception of end-of-season tournament play, there are no back-to-back nights that we’ve had in the Peach Belt Conference in many years in the regular season.”

The ultimate goal in terms of scheduling will be to try to make sure that each team has played at least 11 conference games — which is the set number each member school has to have to potentially qualify for the PBC Tournament.

“That’s the rule that’s been passed by our board as of right now,” Gerlinger said. “I can’t speculate as (to a potential change in the criteria) right now.

“…We’re working with the schools as closely as we can to try and find those dates when it would work for rescheduling opportunities.”

