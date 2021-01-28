PBC working on makeup dates for FMU, other conference teams

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women’s basketball team’s return to the court will be determined by the COVID-19 close-contact tracing protocols all members of the Peach Belt Conference undergo.
How many games the Patriots will be able to make up is yet to be determined as the PBC continues to evaluate the situation and the schedule on a day-to-day basis.
“Every day we get new updates from our member schools and the schedule is changing constantly,” PBC Assistant Commissioner Ken Gerlinger said Wednesday. “I want to say if you look at it, we might have lost about half of our women’s basketball games that we’ve tried to play so far this season. So it’s been pretty difficult.
“But we’re hopeful that we’re past the worst of it in terms of the outbreak and that as teams are able to come back out of quarantine and protocol situations, we’ll be able to get their games rescheduled — as many as we possibly can before we get to our tournament in early March.”
Including Saturday’s postponed matchup at Columbus State, the Patriots (0-4, 0-3 PBC) already have five games that will potentially have to be made up in between their seven regularly scheduled remaining contests.
One possibility is to start scheduling some of the postponed PBC games on Mondays in the coming weeks, Gerlinger said.
“We are looking at a section of Mondays coming up in February to try and get some of those games rescheduled,” he said. “As many as we possibly can without overburdening the student-athletes.”
That’s one of the main concerns with the schedule moving forward. As of right now, Gerlinger doesn’t believe the PBC will try to make up games by playing on back-to-back nights.
“We have not looked at that at all yet, and I don’t think we’re going to,” he said. “Again, when we talk about health and safety for the student-athletes, it’s not just about COVID and the protocols; it’s also about overworking them.
“With the exception of end-of-season tournament play, there are no back-to-back nights that we’ve had in the Peach Belt Conference in many years in the regular season.”
The ultimate goal in terms of scheduling will be to try to make sure that each team has played at least 11 conference games — which is the set number each member school has to have to potentially qualify for the PBC Tournament.
“That’s the rule that’s been passed by our board as of right now,” Gerlinger said. “I can’t speculate as (to a potential change in the criteria) right now.
“…We’re working with the schools as closely as we can to try and find those dates when it would work for rescheduling opportunities.”