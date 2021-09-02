PDA, Florence Christian set for early region showdown

Golden Eagles quarterback Hudson Spivey has already thrown for three touchdowns. He’s coming off a season that saw him pass for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 scores.

Even so, Minton said, his squad must be prepared for a balanced attack as PDA returning running back Coleby Sinclair had nearly 1,000 yards on the ground last year as well.

“(Spivey) can throw the ball, for sure, but they’re good up front and they have a tough running back that runs hard,” Minton said. “I feel like they’re more balanced this year than they’ve been in the past, so it’s a tough task for sure.

“They’re going to run their offense, as they should, but I do think they’re just as capable of running the ball as throwing it.”

Florence Christian presents some unique challenges as well. FCS has the personnel to switch from the spread to the wishbone on a given play – making preparations all that more daunting, King said.

“They can spread you out and hurt you in open space with their playmakers and then they can get in the double-tight wishbone and pound it right at you at the line of scrimmage,” he said. “They’re big up front and strong up front. They present challenges going back and forth between the two.

“…We know it’s going to be a big challenge going to their place, but this is what high school football is all about – getting the opportunity to play in these types of games.”

