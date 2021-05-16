Pearl Moore elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Wilson High and Francis Marion University graduate Pearl Moore, the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, joining the class of 2021.
The new class will be enshrined on Sept. 11. Moore joins Jay Wright, Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Rick Adelman, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Bill Russell (coach), Toni Kukoc, Val Ackerman, Howard Garfinkel, Clarence “Fats" Jenkins and Bob Dandridge.
Moore, a Florence native, played for the Patriots from 1975 through 1979. The four-time All-American amassed 4,061 career points and was one of the first inductees into the FMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992.
She was nominated by the university for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, and her name remained in the nomination process until the Hall announced her selection early Sunday morning.
In 2000, Moore was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2008 she became a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. Finally, in 2011, Moore was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2018 she was recognized by the Women’s Hall as part of its "WBL Trailblazers of the Game" display.
After starting her career at Anderson Junior College in the fall 1975 (eight games, 177 points), Moore transferred to the Patriots who did not begin their season until the first of the year. A 5-foot-7 guard, Moore went on to post 3,884 points in a FMU uniform.
In her junior season, Moore scored a then single-game record of 60 points in a 114-71 victory over Eastern Washington State College in the 1978 Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Small College National Tournament. In her final game during an AIAW Small College Regional Tournament consolation game against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Moore scored 42 points to break the previous school mark of 4,045 set by Travis Grant at Kentucky State University.
She averaged 30.6 points per game in 127 games at FMU, and was part of coach Sylvia Hatchell's program that went 85-42 and earned three national tournament appearances.
Moore also ended her career with 1,270 rebounds and shot 45.9 percent from the field with a then school-record 70.0 percent from the free throw line.
She remains as the only female player to eclipse 4,000 points for her career.
Moore played two seasons in the Women's Pro Basketball League with the New York Stars and St. Louis Streak, earning an All-Star nod in 1981, and also played one season in Venezuela. She won a championship with the Stars.
In 2018, the City of Florence honored Moore by naming its new basketball facility on Barnes Street after her − the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
WILL BE UPDATED