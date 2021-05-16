Pearl Moore elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Wilson High and Francis Marion University graduate Pearl Moore, the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, joining the class of 2021.

The new class will be enshrined on Sept. 11. Moore joins Jay Wright, Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Rick Adelman, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Bill Russell (coach), Toni Kukoc, Val Ackerman, Howard Garfinkel, Clarence “Fats" Jenkins and Bob Dandridge.

Moore, a Florence native, played for the Patriots from 1975 through 1979. The four-time All-American amassed 4,061 career points and was one of the first inductees into the FMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992.

She was nominated by the university for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, and her name remained in the nomination process until the Hall announced her selection early Sunday morning.

In 2000, Moore was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2008 she became a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. Finally, in 2011, Moore was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2018 she was recognized by the Women’s Hall as part of its "WBL Trailblazers of the Game" display.