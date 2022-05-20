Pee Dee Academy baseball earns 2A state crown in thrilling finish

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – One moment Cameron Weston was taking his customary lead off second base.

The next, he was laying on the ground near home plate looking at the stars – with all of his Pee Dee Academy teammates piled on top of him in celebration.

“I saw a dirt ball and I got a good jump and I just decided to go,” the Golden Eagles senior said. “…I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s surreal.”

Weston’s mad dash resulted in a throwing error that allowed him to trot home with the game-winning run. It was the final turning point of a wild 10-9 victory over Williamsburg Academy on Thursday in the third and decisive game of the SCISA 2A state championship series held at Lee Academy.

PDA had watched the Stallions, the defending champs, slowly but surely claw their way back from a seven-run deficit to tie the game in the top of the seventh on the heels of an improbable four-run rally.

“We flushed it and got energetic, I mean really energetic, and we just focused on the task at hand and got it done,” Eagles senior Reyn Watson said.

And that’s exactly what Pee Dee did. Weston drew a four-pitch walk with one out and made it to second on Watson’s single. Then, with Miles Trussell batting, a 1-0 ball in the dirt bounced away just enough for Weston to make the decision to go.

As he slid into third, the ball skipped past the bag and into the outfield – sending Weston home as his teammates poured out of the dugout for the ceremonial dogpile.

“It’s just a feeling I can’t describe,” senior Dylan Carter said. “Jumping on that dogpile is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

Weston will too, but maybe not quite as fondly as everyone else involved.

“It hurt,” Weston said with smile. “I was on the bottom. Everybody got on top of me. It hurt. I was telling everybody to get off.”

But any discomfort didn’t last long as hugs were shared and pictures were taken to commemorate PDA’s third state title since 2017. The Eagles won back-to-back crowns in ’17 and ’18, and had been trying to get back to mountaintop ever since.

For a while, it appeared as if they might win this one going away. After 2 ½ scoreless innings, Pee Dee used a combination of three walks, a hit batsman, two Williamsburg Academy errors and two basehits to turn a scoreless affair into a lopsided lead.

PDA scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to take control. Coleby Sinclair and Carter each picked up an RBI apiece, but it was Weston’s three-run triple that truly broke the game wide open.

“I kind of went with a two-strike approach with one strike on me,” Weston recalled. “Just tried to get it in the outfield and get those guys in.”

The 7-0 advantage didn’t last long as the Stallions cut the deficit down to four next half inning. Greyson Moore and Boyd Casselman singled to put runners on with one out, and the duo wound up scoring without the benefit of a hit thanks to two wild pitches and a balk. Landon Strong followed with a solo homer as WA trailed 7-3.

A clutch two-out, two-run double by Colby Richardson gave the Eagles some more breathing room in their next at bat, and proved to be vital in winning the championship.

That’s because the Williamsburg offense kept chipping away. Three more free passes in the fifth led to two more runs for the Stallions, who scored again with the benefit of a hit thanks to another wild pitch and another balk.

Even so, PDA took a 9-5 lead into the top of the seventh and appeared to be in good shape. However, Will McCutcheon and Moore led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Casselman then came through with Williamsburg’s biggest hit of the night – a three-run bomb down the left field line to pull the Stallions within one with no outs on the board still.

A one-out walk to Strong put the tying run aboard, and WA soon cashed in. He stole second, went to third on a passed ball and was standing there when a two-out, two-strike wild pitch resulted in a tie ball game.

“I think we’ve played seven times, and six out of the seven have been decided by one run,” Pee Dee coach Brian Davis said of the rivalry. “The other was decided by two runs, so it’s a dogfight with that crowd. They’re sound everywhere, and we knew it was going to take all seven (innings). We knew that. Luckily, they were just mentally focused enough to grind it out.

“…I think we got a little too high there (after the seven-run inning) and got on our high horse, and they came right back at us and put a crooked number up. That’s kind of what we expected.”

Davis pointed to the senior leadership on his team that helped calm things down and lead the way in the bottom half of the inning.

“They never faltered,” he said. “They continued to grow. They continued to grow as players and more importantly continued to grow as a team. …These guys were amazing. Team chemistry was great all year long and just continued to get better.

“Tip of my cap to my seniors. They led this team. They took it by the horns at the beginning of the year and they never looked back.”

Richardson wound up with three hits from the No. 9 hole to lead Pee Dee – a double and two singles. Watson had two hits and was on base four times while Gavin Oakley finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Casselman and Strong each had two hits to pace the Stallions. Stone Robert Coward doubled in the first inning and was walked twice.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.