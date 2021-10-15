Pee Dee Academy booster club golf ball drop raises more than $40,000 for students

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 4,000 golf balls dropped from a helicopter circling over the Pee Dee Academy softball field helped raised $40,150 for the school’s athletic programs Thursday.

Pee Dee Academy hosted its 2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop during halftime of the junior varsity game against rival Dillon Christian. The Golden Eagles booster club fundraiser included $750 in prizes awarded to students and a 20 percent share of the money raised going to the winner.

Students had the goal of selling at least 10 golf balls each with an assigned number. The golf balls were then collected and dropped from a helicopter onto the field with the ball landing closest to the flag taking home $8,030.

Organizer Kathy Cribbs called it an exciting event that draws a huge crowd.

“It was passed to us an idea and I’ve been running with it,” Cribbs said.

Lake City based pilot Ian Whitlock of V. T. Whitlock, Inc. provided the flight for the ball drop.

“A lot of what I do are fundraisers for organizations like this as well as flying for photography, land survey, sky diving and charter air tours,” Whitlock said. “I love being part of this and excited to help schools like Pee Dee Academy.”