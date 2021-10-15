 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Academy booster club golf ball drop raises more than $40,000 for students
0 Comments

Pee Dee Academy booster club golf ball drop raises more than $40,000 for students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – More than 4,000 golf balls dropped from a helicopter circling over the Pee Dee Academy softball field helped raised $40,150 for the school’s athletic programs Thursday.

Pee Dee Academy hosted its 2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop during halftime of the junior varsity game against rival Dillon Christian. The Golden Eagles booster club fundraiser included $750 in prizes awarded to students and a 20 percent share of the money raised going to the winner.

Students had the goal of selling at least 10 golf balls each with an assigned number. The golf balls were then collected and dropped from a helicopter onto the field with the ball landing closest to the flag taking home $8,030.

Organizer Kathy Cribbs called it an exciting event that draws a huge crowd.

“It was passed to us an idea and I’ve been running with it,” Cribbs said.

Lake City based pilot Ian Whitlock of V. T. Whitlock, Inc. provided the flight for the ball drop.

“A lot of what I do are fundraisers for organizations like this as well as flying for photography, land survey, sky diving and charter air tours,” Whitlock said. “I love being part of this and excited to help schools like Pee Dee Academy.”

Head of school Dr. Tracy Holcombe said she was happy to support the event.

“This is a volunteer effort,” Holcombe said. “All of the booster club members put in a lot of time and effort into making something like this happen. That is how this school is able to operate.”

Holcombe said the fundraiser helps the school provide athletic facilities and programs for the students.

“Their work can’t go unnoticed,” she said.

Winner of the golf ball drop is former Golden Eagles running back Bradley George.

Top selling student Tripp Spivey was awarded $250 while $100 prizes were given to students Coleman Kimbrell, Roman Turner, Breigh Holbert and Catherine Ficik for their golf balls being closest to the pin. Walker Drew also received a $100 prize for selling the winning ball.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins
Sports News

Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- The 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game between rivals Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes was another Monday night football showdown at Fox Field. The two teams clashed on a Monday date for the third straight year. It was third straight win for the Swamp Foxes as quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 179 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert