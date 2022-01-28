Pee Dee Academy football player invited to play at Cowboys stadium

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
The game will feature Team Dream vs. Team Stars. The Dream All-American Bowl is a football all-star game series. The all-star game series is highlighted by the DREAM All-American Bowl Game. The game is sponsored by Recruit Nation and Dream Scouting Network and will be live streamed by Recruit Nation Live TV.
Small said he’s very excited about the opportunity and didn’t know he had been nominated. When he was informed by the committee to participate in the bowl out of more than 3,500 youth football players across the country he was in shock.
“I’m excited to be representing my community and hometown Marion county,” Small said. “I’m excited to meet others from all over that were invited too. But what I’m happy about is that my little brother is looking up to me and I hope to be a good role model for him.”
Players will receive premium uniforms and gear, have the chance of learning from coaches and help boost their recruitment opportunities. The weekend activities included a media day workshop and combine.
Small has played three years of junior varsity football and will be moving on to varsity this season. He scored 17 touchdowns last season along with a pair of interceptions and three sacks. His favorite football player is Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his favorite college team is a program he dreams of joining at Clemson University and his favorite NFL team is the Cowboys.
Parents Ryan and Julie Small said they are very proud of their son.
“We tell him all the time reach for the stars,” Ryan Small said. “Give it his all at all times on the field and off the field.”
Small said if anyone would like to follow him on his journey in pursuing his dream you can follow him @Ryan_Shutemdown_Small on Instagram.