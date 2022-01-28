Pee Dee Academy football player invited to play at Cowboys stadium

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.

The game will feature Team Dream vs. Team Stars. The Dream All-American Bowl is a football all-star game series. The all-star game series is highlighted by the DREAM All-American Bowl Game. The game is sponsored by Recruit Nation and Dream Scouting Network and will be live streamed by Recruit Nation Live TV.

Small said he’s very excited about the opportunity and didn’t know he had been nominated. When he was informed by the committee to participate in the bowl out of more than 3,500 youth football players across the country he was in shock.

“I’m excited to be representing my community and hometown Marion county,” Small said. “I’m excited to meet others from all over that were invited too. But what I’m happy about is that my little brother is looking up to me and I hope to be a good role model for him.”