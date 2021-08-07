Pee Dee Academy football team practice ahead of Aug. 27 season opener

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles got in their first full week of practice. Coach Jonathan King and his squad also scheduled scrimmages with The King’s Academy, Dorchester and Lee Academy in preparation for the 2021 season. Pee Dee Academy has won 24 games the past three seasons and remains a SCISA state championship contender.

“We’re glad to be here under a little more normal circumstance,” King said. “There is a lot of excitement about the program.”

Nine starters return from an offense that went 7-2 last season. Junior quarterback Hudson Spivey is a three-year starter that tossed more than 20 touchdowns and 1,850 yards.

“He has worked really hard,” King said. “He has really grown into the position. He got thrown into the fire early but he loves football and really taken command. He looks like a kid putting a lot of work into it.

Junior running back Coleby Sinclair is the team’s leading rusher with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior offensive lineman Zachary Martin and wide receiver Colton Caulder are expected to help lead the group to another deep postseason run.