Pee Dee Academy football team practice ahead of Aug. 27 season opener

Pee Dee Academy junior quarterback Hudson Spivey (9) and the Golden Eagles prepare for their Aug. 27 home-opener against Christian Academy.
Coach Jonathan King Pee Dee Academy huddles with his Golden Eagles team during football practice on August 2, 2021.
Landyn Tyler (12) gets the carry during Pee Dee Academy football practice on August 2, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football team practice on August 2, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles practice plays during football practice on August 2, 2021.
Junior offensive tackle Holden Calder (50) anchors the line for the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles practice on August 2, 2021.
Coleby Sinclair (22) and the Pee Dee Academy pass coverage get reps during practice on August 2, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy wide receiver Hughes Elvington (7) returns after a reception during practice on August 2, 2021.
Senior lineman Zachary Martin (75) leads the Pee Dee Academy football program during practice on August 2, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles put on the pads for practice on August 2, 2021.
Landon Nobles and Drew Singletary defend for the Pee Dee Academy secondary during practice on August 2, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy defensive lineman Dylan Carter runs through drills during practice on August 4, 2021.
Peyton Hardee and Hayden Spivey join the Golden Eagles football team for their first full week of practice field on August 2, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles hit the practice field August 2, 2021.
Hudson Spivey (9) and Jacob Rouse (76) help the Pee Dee Academy offense find their rhythm during practice on August 2, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles got in their first full week of practice. Coach Jonathan King and his squad also scheduled scrimmages with The King’s Academy, Dorchester and Lee Academy in preparation for the 2021 season. Pee Dee Academy has won 24 games the past three seasons and remains a SCISA state championship contender.
“We’re glad to be here under a little more normal circumstance,” King said. “There is a lot of excitement about the program.”
Nine starters return from an offense that went 7-2 last season. Junior quarterback Hudson Spivey is a three-year starter that tossed more than 20 touchdowns and 1,850 yards.
“He has worked really hard,” King said. “He has really grown into the position. He got thrown into the fire early but he loves football and really taken command. He looks like a kid putting a lot of work into it.
Junior running back Coleby Sinclair is the team’s leading rusher with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Zachary Martin and wide receiver Colton Caulder are expected to help lead the group to another deep postseason run.
“We got a lot of spots to fill defensively and lost some quality football players,” King said. “We just got to have people step-up when they get their chances and take that role.”