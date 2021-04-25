Pee Dee Academy golf team wins region championship

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Kyle Drew and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles golf team won the Region III-AA Championship for the 2021 season last week.

Pee Dee Academy had three players to make the seven-player All Region Team. Sophomores Tripp Spivey and Brock Baker along with eighth grader Keeton Cribbs were selected to the All-Region Team. Pee Dee Academy will compete for the state championship Monday and Tuesday at the Hackler Course in Conway.