Pee Dee Academy golf team wins region championship

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Kyle Drew and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles golf team won the Region III-AA Championship for the 2021 season last week.
Pee Dee Academy had three players to make the seven-player All Region Team. Sophomores Tripp Spivey and Brock Baker along with eighth grader Keeton Cribbs were selected to the All-Region Team. Pee Dee Academy will compete for the state championship Monday and Tuesday at the Hackler Course in Conway.
The young team features four sophomores and an eighth grader player.
Pee Dee Academy Golf Team Roster:
Tag Earnhardt
Landon Gordon
Brock Baker
Peyton Hardee
Richard Smith
Tripp Spivey
Eli Meetze
Keeton Cribbs
Talon Wilson