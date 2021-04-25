 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Academy golf team wins region championship
0 comments

Pee Dee Academy golf team wins region championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Kyle Drew and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles golf team won the Region III-AA Championship for the 2021 season last week.

Pee Dee Academy had three players to make the seven-player All Region Team. Sophomores Tripp Spivey and Brock Baker along with eighth grader Keeton Cribbs were selected to the All-Region Team. Pee Dee Academy will compete for the state championship Monday and Tuesday at the Hackler Course in Conway.

The young team features four sophomores and an eighth grader player.

Pee Dee Academy Golf Team Roster:

Tag Earnhardt

Landon Gordon

Brock Baker

Peyton Hardee

Richard Smith

Tripp Spivey

Eli Meetze

Keeton Cribbs

Talon Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert