Pee Dee Academy holds off Marion in boys soccer action

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Michael Singletary and Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles held-off the Marion Swamp Foxes 3-2 in soccer action at home Tuesday night.
Pee Dee Academy’s Evan Smith and Marion’s Amir Thomas matched goals to even things up early. A goal from Pee Dee Academy senior star Drew Singletary helped put the Golden Eagles out in front at halftime 2-1.
Pee Dee Academy improves to 2-4 and will be busy in the days ahead with an April 4 home game King’s Academy and Myrtle Beach Christian on April 22.
Marion coach Imdad Sabri and the Swamp Foxes will host Loris on April 7 before their home regular season finale against the Governor’s School on April 22.
In girls action, Pee Dee Academy cruised to an 8-0 win to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Pee Dee Academy Roster:
Luke Carter
Reed Trussell
Drew Singletary
Leevi White
Matthew Kitchen
Gavin Dutton
Justin Rivers
Maddox Odom
Timothy Johnson
Darren Yang
Owen Turner
Dalton Watts
Hayden Cooke
Noah Poston
Evan Smith
Lincoln Quick
Caden Owens
Lucas Freeman