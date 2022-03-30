Pee Dee Academy holds off Marion in boys soccer action

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Michael Singletary and Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles held-off the Marion Swamp Foxes 3-2 in soccer action at home Tuesday night.

Pee Dee Academy’s Evan Smith and Marion’s Amir Thomas matched goals to even things up early. A goal from Pee Dee Academy senior star Drew Singletary helped put the Golden Eagles out in front at halftime 2-1.

Pee Dee Academy improves to 2-4 and will be busy in the days ahead with an April 4 home game King’s Academy and Myrtle Beach Christian on April 22.

Marion coach Imdad Sabri and the Swamp Foxes will host Loris on April 7 before their home regular season finale against the Governor’s School on April 22.

In girls action, Pee Dee Academy cruised to an 8-0 win to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Pee Dee Academy Roster:

Luke Carter

Reed Trussell

Drew Singletary

Leevi White

Matthew Kitchen

Gavin Dutton

Justin Rivers

Maddox Odom

Timothy Johnson

Darren Yang

Owen Turner

Dalton Watts

Hayden Cooke

Noah Poston

Evan Smith

Lincoln Quick

Caden Owens

Lucas Freeman

