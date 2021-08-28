Pee Dee Academy off to hot start beating McBee 42-16 in season opener

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy scored early and often in their 42-16 season opening win over McBee at home Friday night. Junior quarterback Hudson Spivey completed 11-of-17 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while the Golden Eagles offense wasted no time finding their rhythm.

Running back Coleby Sinclair broke free on a 48-yard touchdown run on Pee Dee Academy’s opening possession 45 seconds into the game. The Golden Eagles defense followed up with a fumble recovery on the ensuing drive leading to a redzone drive capped-off by a 3-yard touchdown run from Colton Caulder. A 70-yard pitch and catch from Hudson to Drew Singletary for score gave Pee Dee Academy a 21-0 advantage with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.

“We came out and played really hard,” Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said. “We played a little sloppy during the preseason but they played pretty well in the first half.”

Pee Dee Academy cruised to 35-0 halftime lead as Hudson connected with Caulder on an 11-yard TD pass and Allen Moore from nine yards away to highlight the second quarter.

“Our coaches did a good job getting them ready,” King said. “The credit goes to the kids and these coaches for preparing the plan and executing, playing fast and playing hard.”