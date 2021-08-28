Pee Dee Academy off to hot start beating McBee 42-16 in season opener

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy scored early and often in their 42-16 season opening win over McBee at home Friday night. Junior quarterback Hudson Spivey completed 11-of-17 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while the Golden Eagles offense wasted no time finding their rhythm.
Running back Coleby Sinclair broke free on a 48-yard touchdown run on Pee Dee Academy’s opening possession 45 seconds into the game. The Golden Eagles defense followed up with a fumble recovery on the ensuing drive leading to a redzone drive capped-off by a 3-yard touchdown run from Colton Caulder. A 70-yard pitch and catch from Hudson to Drew Singletary for score gave Pee Dee Academy a 21-0 advantage with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.
“We came out and played really hard,” Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said. “We played a little sloppy during the preseason but they played pretty well in the first half.”
Pee Dee Academy cruised to 35-0 halftime lead as Hudson connected with Caulder on an 11-yard TD pass and Allen Moore from nine yards away to highlight the second quarter.
“Our coaches did a good job getting them ready,” King said. “The credit goes to the kids and these coaches for preparing the plan and executing, playing fast and playing hard.”
Pee Dee Academy got a boost from physical play from their defense led by linebackers Landyn Tyler, Dylan Carter and Sinclair, who got sack to shutdown a drive midway through the third quarter.
Sinclair added 55 yards rushing on six carries.
Reserve senior running back Luke Carter closed out the scoring for the Golden Eagles with a 48-yard third quarter touchdown run.
King said that’s the performance he wanted from his team under the lights.
“We got to get in shape and build momentum getting ready for next week,” King said. “We’re going to see more teams that big and physical like that.”
King said he liked the aggressiveness of his defense in the opener and couldn’t ask for anything more from his blockers allowing receivers to make plays on the football.
Pee Dee Academy (1-0) will travel to Florence Christian Academy on Sept. 3.