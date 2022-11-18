Pee Dee Academy QB Spivey hopes to cap historic career with state title

MULLINS, S.C. – The Spivey name is synonymous with Pee Dee Academy – and the football program in particular.

It spans generations, including the current one as Golden Eagles quarterback Hudson Spivey is looking to add the family legacy.

More so than he already has, that is.

Spivey ended last week’s SCISA 3A semifinal contest against Pinewood Prep with four touchdown passes to give him 102 for his career and set a new PDA record in the process.

Since taking over a freshman, Spivey has amassed 8,044 yards passing in his career and another 726 on the ground. He’s led PDA to at least the second round of the state playoffs each season, but there’s one prize that has eluded him.

He hopes to change that Saturday as the 11-1 Golden Eagles take on the 7-6 Florence Christian School Eagles at 1 p.m. at West Florence High School for the 3A state crown. Spivey is looking to bring the third championship trophy back to Mullins.

“It’s a great feeling, you know,” he said of the opportunity. “My grandfather coached here, my dad coached here. The last time we won a state championship (1995), my dad was on the team. My uncle’s a big part of it right now coaching…it’ll be a great feeling because of the family atmosphere we have at Pee Dee Academy.”

Spivey has helped lead a Golden Eagles’ offense that is putting up 34.8 points per game behind a balanced attack. While he’s still thrown for more than 2,200 yards this season, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior has also rushed for more yards (534) and touchdowns (9) than any year prior.

“Ninth-grade year, I was really a pocket-passer – kind of guy who handed the ball off and made some big throws,” Spivey said. “But as I grew, I think I grew in the weight room more and became a really good runner…running over guys, not running around.

“That’s kind of my thing now.”

The combo of Spivey and fellow senior Coleby Sinclair (604 yards, 7 TDs) has been hard for anyone to stop this season in the backfield, and the senior QB was quick to point to the offensive line as a big reason why.

“They don’t get enough credit – Peyton Hardee, Hayden Spivey, Bradley Tarte, Keeton Cribbs, Jacob Rouse, Holden Calder…Justin Hayes has stepped in there.

“We’ve had some key guys on the offense line that can push for the pass and push for the run. I think that’s the biggest thing. Not just the skill players.”

But the skill positions have been key, particularly at wide receiver as PDA has five different players who have 200 or more receiving yards, led by sophomore Colby Richardson’s 714.

“…Guys who did not play on the offense at all last year have stepped up and been huge parts,” Spivey said of his receiving corps.

Pee Dee is looking to duplicate what it did on Oct. 28 as the Golden Eagles handed Florence Christian a 40-14 loss.

But that won’t be as easy this time around, coach Jonathan King said, against an FCS squad that is healthier and hitting its stride at the right time.

“They were missing some starters that night who were out sick and hurt,” he said. “That definitely made a difference in the game. They’re a very good football team…they’re very well coached, they’re disciplined. They do what they do really, really well.

“…They’re going to be prepared and they’re going to make adjustments that are going to give us fits.”