Pee Dee Academy rolls past Colleton Prep 11-5 to start SCISA 2A state championship series

MULLINS, S.C. — It took a couple of innings but the Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles batters found their groove against the Colleton Prep Academy Lady War Hawks in the first game of the SCISA 2A state championship Monday at home. Allison Carter drove-in four runs, including a solo homer to lead Pee Dee Academy to an 11-5 win.

“That’s probably the most complete team win that we’ve had this season,” Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge said. “Everybody had to contribute.”

Pitcher Jordan Perritt struck out seven batters for the Lady Golden Eagles in five innings of work and got just enough run support.

“Our pitcher has been lights out for us most of the year,” he said. “The girls played defense behind her.”

Pee Dee Academy (27-4, 11-0) has been on a roll through the state tournament. The Lady Golden Eagles won four games by a combined score of 41-5 and as team batting .380 on the season.

“The girls are hitting the ball and were hitting pretty good tonight,” he said. “They hit so hard at times it turns an out into an error.”