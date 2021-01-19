Pee Dee Academy’s Singletary hits game-winner to beat Carolina Academy 56-53

MULLINS, S.C. — Drew Singletary nailed a three-point jumper as 3.6 seconds expired on the clock, giving Pee Dee Academy a 56-53 win over Carolina Academy on Tuesday night.
Hudson Spivey and Cameron Weston each scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Matt Gaskins led the Bobcats with 16 points.
Pee Dee Academy coach Kyle Drew said it’s been a season of ups and downs.
“These boys battle adversity all the time,” he said. “I just want to thank Logan Rogers and Jonathan King for stepping up in my absence. We got things rolling right now and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Drew was unable to coach the game due to a family emergency but is pleased with his squads efforts with another big win following Friday’s first-ever victory over Christian Academy.
“We’re tied for first in the region with a big one coming up Friday against Dillon Christian,” Drew said. “We’re just going to do our best to try and get prepared. These boys know what to do. They’ve been doing it all season and I expect nothing less than for them to go out and compete like they’ve been doing all year.
Carolina held a slim 12-11 lead to end the first quarter. The game remained tight with Weston scoring 11 points in the third quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 36-34 lead with under two minutes remaining in the quarter. A three-pointer from Carolina’s Matthew Joye evened the game 43-43 heading to the final quarter.
Caleb Oakely’s assist to Colton Caulder stretched Pee Dee Academy’s lead to 49-45 before a 7-0 run from the Bobcats capped-off by a bucket from Gaskins to take a 51-49 lead with 2:41 remaining in the game. Spivey tied the game 53-53 with an inside at the 1:12 mark and the Pee Dee Academy defense forced a turnover on Carolina’s last possession to earn the game-winning opportunity.
Colton Caulder added 11 points for Pee Dee Academy while Caleb Oakley added eight points.
Pee Dee Academy improves to 8-1 and 5-0 SCISA 3-2A.
CA 12;13;18;10— 53
PDA 11;7;25;13— 56
CAROLINA (53)
Austin Brown 13, Matthew Joye 9, George Wilder 7, Matt Gaskins 16, Markarius Epps 4
PEE DEE ACADEMY (56)
Drew Singletary 3, Colton Caulder 11, Hudson Spivey 17, Cameron Weston 17, Caleb Oakley 8.
Lady Golden Eagles cruise in win over Carolina Academy
In girls action, Allie Briley led Pee Academy with 14 points in a 53-28 win over Carolina Academy.
The Lady Golden Eagles improved to 5-3, 3-1 SCISA 4-2A.
CA 8;8;9;— 28