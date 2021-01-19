Pee Dee Academy’s Singletary hits game-winner to beat Carolina Academy 56-53

MULLINS, S.C. — Drew Singletary nailed a three-point jumper as 3.6 seconds expired on the clock, giving Pee Dee Academy a 56-53 win over Carolina Academy on Tuesday night.

Hudson Spivey and Cameron Weston each scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Golden Eagles.

Matt Gaskins led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Pee Dee Academy coach Kyle Drew said it’s been a season of ups and downs.

“These boys battle adversity all the time,” he said. “I just want to thank Logan Rogers and Jonathan King for stepping up in my absence. We got things rolling right now and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Drew was unable to coach the game due to a family emergency but is pleased with his squads efforts with another big win following Friday’s first-ever victory over Christian Academy.

“We’re tied for first in the region with a big one coming up Friday against Dillon Christian,” Drew said. “We’re just going to do our best to try and get prepared. These boys know what to do. They’ve been doing it all season and I expect nothing less than for them to go out and compete like they’ve been doing all year.