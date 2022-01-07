Pee Dee Academy’s Weston reaches 1,000 career points

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the second half to reach the 1,000 career points milestone during Thursday’s 58-35 win over Florence Christian at home.

Weston made three shots from three-point range in the second half to become the ninth player in the school’s history to reach the milestone.

“It feels good,” Weston said of the moment. “It’s really awesome to be part of this program. It means so much to everybody around here. It’s a brotherhood and it feels good to be a part of this team.”

The four-year veteran said it felt good to see the crowd celebrate.

“It’s pretty cool and I felt good,” he said. “I appreciate everybody for doing everything.”

Weston said he knew he had to accomplish the feat at home.

“You can’t ask for a better player, teammate and person to represent this school,” Pee Dee Academy coach Kyle Drew said. “He’s a great role model and ambassador for our school.”

Drew said his team is playing well defensively with back-to-back wins this week.