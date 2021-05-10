Pee Dee Academy slugs pass Colleton Prep 11-5 to start SCISA 2A state championship series

MULLINS, S.C. — It took a couple of innings but the Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles batters found their groove against the Colleton Prep Academy Lady War Hawks in the first game of the SCISA 2A state championship Monday at home. Allison Carter drove-in four runs, including a solo homer to lead Pee Dee Academy to an 11-5 win.
“That’s probably the most complete team win that we’ve had this season,” Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge said. “Everybody had to contribute.”
Pitcher Jordan Perritt struck out seven batters for the Lady Golden Eagles in five innings of work and got just enough run support.
“Our pitcher has been lights out for us most of the year,” he said. “The girls played defense behind her.”
Pee Dee Academy (27-4, 11-0) has been on a roll through the state tournament. The Lady Golden Eagles won four games by a combined score of 41-5 and as team batting .380 on the season.
“The girls are hitting the ball and were hitting pretty good tonight,” he said. “They hit so hard at times it turns an out into an error.”
Lead-off batter Weslyn Jones got Colleton Prep on the board early in the first inning, stealing home on a passed-ball. Jones went 3-for-3 in the game and applied pressure on the Lady Golden Eagles defense with her speed on the bases. The senior will be taking her game to the Charleston Southern University next season.
Becca Martin’s single drove in another run for Jones to give the Lady War Hawks a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Pee Dee Academy responded in the bottom of the inning with a triple from lead-off batter Lizzie McCaskill followed by an RBI single from Perritt to cut the lead 2-1. Gracyn Hyatt added a single to help move runners while Carter drove in a pair of runs with a hit up the gap for a 3-2 advantage.
A wild pick-off throw scored Abbie Johnson to put the Lady Golden Eagles ahead 4-2.
McCaskill highlighted the fourth inning defensively with a diving grab at shallow center and added another big catch on a pop fly.
Jones and the War Hawks cut the deficit 4-3 in the fifth inning with a score on another passed ball. However, Carter responded in the bottom of the inning by going yard on a solo home-run. Teammate Ava Fowler added an RBI single to help give Pee Dee academy a 7-3 lead.
The Lady War Hawks attempted a late rally in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single from Jones and run driven by Taylor Tomodolskey.
Carter countered with another RBI while Allie Briley closed out the game driving-in the final two runs.
Colleton Prep (17-3) will host Tuesday’s game.
“We see this is as basically a reward for winning the lower state final,” coach Tiger Martin said. “Here is where we put it all on the line. The scoreboard will be 0-0 when we start tomorrow.”
Eskridge said his team has been winning thanks to scoring runs.
“All the way through the line-up I got kids hitting,” he said. “This is one of the best hitting teams since I’ve been here.”
Eskridge said his message to his team in the close-out game is to continue their style of play.
Pee Dee Academy finishes the season undefeated at home winning 10 games.
CPA 1010120
PDA 004034
Pee Dee Academy leading batters: Lizzie McCaskill 2-for-4, 3B; Gracyn Hyatt 3-for-4, 2B; Jordan Perritt 3-for-4, RBI; Allison Carter 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, hr; Lauren Hasbrouck 2-for-3; Ava Fowler, 3-for-3, RBI.