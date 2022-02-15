Pee Dee Academy student-athletes celebrate signing day

Briley, a five-year veteran led the team with three triples last season and drove-in 13 runs.

“It’s going to be fun and just like high school because everybody is home here and just like family,” Briley said. “I went to the campus and fell in love with the coaches and players. They made it feel like my school just at a higher level.”

Carter is the team’s leading returning batter with a .559 average and 41 RBIs at the plate and also led the team with 12 doubles and three homeruns.

“It feels really good and I’m really happy to be able to play with all of them,” Carter, a four-year starter said. Carter said she plans to study to be an ultrasound technician.

Cooper said it felt good to continue playing with her teammates on the next level. She plans to study radiology.

Johnson follows in the footsteps of her older sisters Lacy and Anna Grace, two former players that signed with college programs in 2019 and 2018.

“I’m excited about furthering my education at Florence-Darlington Tech and playing softball there,” Johnson said. “Knowing my teammates will be there makes it super fun.”