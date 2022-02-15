Pee Dee Academy student-athletes celebrate signing day

MULLINS, S.C. -- Eight senior athletes at Pee Dee Academy made their college decisions official Tuesday morning, signing letters of intent in front classmates and celebrating with family.
Left-handed pitcher Reyn Watson signed with College of Central Florida. The three-year veteran said it was an awesome experience. Watson drove in 10 runs at the plate last season while boasting a 1.64 era with 72 strikeouts on the mound.
“We’re all one big family so this makes it even better,” Watson said. “I’m a late bloomer so I needed to develop with a JUCO and go to a four-year school after my two years there.” Watson said he intends to earn a degree in accounting.
Soccer star Drew Singletary had several school offers and signed with Lander University. Singletary, a five-year starter for the program also played football and is currently starting at point guard for the Golden Eagles basketball team.
“It feels pretty good,” Singletary said. “They had the nicest facilities and the head coach I liked the most.” Singletary said he is blessed to go to one of the best schools around and plans to study criminal justice.
Golden Eagles football offensive lineman Zachary Martin signed with Newberry College. The four-year starter led his team to a 33-9 record in his career. He was also named a 2021 SCISA football all-star.
“It’s amazing to finally accomplish this goal,” Martin said. “I feel great and just ready to go to my new home and get things started. I’ve been in contact with Newberry for about four years going to camps and stuff this summer. This past postseason I went on a campus visit and it felt like home.”
Martin said it felt great to be part of successful team and playoff contender. He plans to earn a degree in engineering.
The Lady Golden Eagles softball program was well represented for the occasion. The squad looks to return to their third state championship series in four years this season.
Gracyn Hyatt followed-up last year’s verbal commitment by signing to play at Presbyterian College.
“It feels great,” Hyatt said of her decision. “It feels awesome and I can’t wait.”
Hyatt has played varsity softball since the seventh grade. Last season she batted .463 and drove-in 27 runs with a pair of homers.
“It’s really special and I’m so glad all of us have decided to go somewhere,” Hyatt said. She said she plans to study biology or psychology.
Florence-Darlington Tech will have four softball teammates join their program next season. Allie Briley, Allison Carter, Abigail Cooper and Leah Johnson all signed with the Lady Stingers.
Briley, a five-year veteran led the team with three triples last season and drove-in 13 runs.
“It’s going to be fun and just like high school because everybody is home here and just like family,” Briley said. “I went to the campus and fell in love with the coaches and players. They made it feel like my school just at a higher level.”
Carter is the team’s leading returning batter with a .559 average and 41 RBIs at the plate and also led the team with 12 doubles and three homeruns.
“It feels really good and I’m really happy to be able to play with all of them,” Carter, a four-year starter said. Carter said she plans to study to be an ultrasound technician.
Cooper said it felt good to continue playing with her teammates on the next level. She plans to study radiology.
Johnson follows in the footsteps of her older sisters Lacy and Anna Grace, two former players that signed with college programs in 2019 and 2018.
“I’m excited about furthering my education at Florence-Darlington Tech and playing softball there,” Johnson said. “Knowing my teammates will be there makes it super fun.”
She plans to become a physical therapy assistant.
Assistant Athletic Director Jonathan King called it cool to have a small school have so many students announce all at once.
“To have this many athletes and have the school be part of that to support their classmates and their friends is pretty cool,” King said.
Head of Pee Dee Academy Dr. Tracy Holcombe said she was happy to have students share the experience with the group.
“These kids are very well-rounded kids and they’re very deserving of playing at the next level,” Holcombe said. “They’re not only prepared athletically but academically and we just couldn’t be more proud of them representing our school in such a way.”