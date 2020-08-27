Pee Dee Academy sweeps doubles for 7-2 win over Florence Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a welcome sight to finally be back on the tennis courts Thursday as Florence Christian School and Pee Dee Academy opened their seasons at the FCS courts.
“The biggest challenge is the not knowing part,” Florence Christian coach Robert Hardy said. “It’s a day-by-day thing and really your true athletes are going to really come out in these situations because it’s not just a physical game – it’s a mental game”
Four singles victories, including one at No. 2 that went to a third-set tiebreaker, helped Pee Dee gain a leg up heading into doubles play, where the Golden Eagles swept all three matches for a 7-2 victory.
“All the girls play differently,” PDA coach Danny Kitchen said. “We’ve tried a number of different girls together, and we don’t know if we’ll use these same combinations again next time. That’s who we practiced with this week to see how well they’d come out and work together.
“For the most part they have. Whether working the net together or splitting the sides, they’ve gotten pretty used to each other, even though they hadn’t played a match yet.”
Kitchen’s squad is fairly young with two seniors on a squad that also features a pair of freshmen and an eighth-grader at No. 1 singles, Claire Eskridge.
Florence Christian has two seniors as well, but also three juniors and a sophomore in its starting six.
The seniors led the way in singles play as No. 1 player Kaia Thomson and No. 4 player Chloe Canavati earned both of the Eagles’ wins. Thomson defeated Eskridge 6-1, 6-4 while Canavati edged Hannah Kitchen 6-2, 6-4.
“I was very pleased,” Hardy said of his squad. “Kaia and Chloe played very well and we had a couple who were down early that didn’t quit. That was probably what I was most proud of – they didn’t give in and that’s why we were able to force it to doubles.”
It could have easily been 3-3 heading into doubles play as Pee Dee’s Ansley Martin and FCS’ Alexis Aikens were locked in a tight battle all afternoon. Martin took the first set 6-2 before Aikens rallied for a 6-3 victory in the second.
It was Martin, however, who came away with a 10-5 triumph.
“She got a little bit tired in the second set I think, but once she got in the third set and knew that was it, I think she stepped her game up and pulled it out,” coach Kitchen said of Martin. “I’m used to that from her. From her past matches, she’s going to do her best to pull it out in the end.”
The Golden Eagles also won at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 singles as Lauren Martin, Danielle Blanchett and Ana Claire Owens won. Lauren Martin defeated Lauren Hucks 6-3, 6-2 while Blanchett came away with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Katelyn Turner. Owens defeated Bette Brunson by a 6-4, 6-1 score.
In doubles, Eskridge and Ansely Martin combined for an 8-3 win over Thomson and Aikens. Lauren Martin and Hannah Kitchen then edged Hucks and Canavati 8-5 while Blanchett and Sarah Brashear defeated Brunson and Taylor Jordan 8-5 as well.
