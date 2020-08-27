Pee Dee Academy sweeps doubles for 7-2 win over Florence Christian

Florence Christian has two seniors as well, but also three juniors and a sophomore in its starting six.

The seniors led the way in singles play as No. 1 player Kaia Thomson and No. 4 player Chloe Canavati earned both of the Eagles’ wins. Thomson defeated Eskridge 6-1, 6-4 while Canavati edged Hannah Kitchen 6-2, 6-4.

“I was very pleased,” Hardy said of his squad. “Kaia and Chloe played very well and we had a couple who were down early that didn’t quit. That was probably what I was most proud of – they didn’t give in and that’s why we were able to force it to doubles.”

It could have easily been 3-3 heading into doubles play as Pee Dee’s Ansley Martin and FCS’ Alexis Aikens were locked in a tight battle all afternoon. Martin took the first set 6-2 before Aikens rallied for a 6-3 victory in the second.

It was Martin, however, who came away with a 10-5 triumph.

“She got a little bit tired in the second set I think, but once she got in the third set and knew that was it, I think she stepped her game up and pulled it out,” coach Kitchen said of Martin. “I’m used to that from her. From her past matches, she’s going to do her best to pull it out in the end.”