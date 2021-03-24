 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Academy unable to hold-off Williamsburg Academy in 2-1 loss
0 comments

Pee Dee Academy unable to hold-off Williamsburg Academy in 2-1 loss

{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Brian Davis and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles baseball team lost a tight battle against Williamsburg Academy at home 2-1 Tuesday night.

Golden Eagles pitcher Reyn Watson battled the Stallion’s Blain McFaddin on the mound. Watson pitched five scoreless innings in game action.

Williamsburg kept Pee Dee Academy off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning with a tag-out the runner at the plate on attempt to score on a sacrifice fly ball. Watson provided his own run support hitting a dribbler down the third-base line and beating the throw for a single. A pair of throwing errors at the bag and at home led to Caleb Oakley scoring a run for the Golden Eagles in the bottom of the fourth inning.

However, Williamsburg was able to steal away the victory. McFaddin also added his own run support. He managed to drive in the winning runs with a two-out stand-up double.

Pee Dee Academy’s next home game is set for April 1 against Wilson Hall.

Davis said it feels good to get back into the swing of things with his Golden Eagles team.

“It’s great and the boys are excited,” Davis said. “I think they knew we had some good pieces this year. ‘We’ve had a lot of fun so far.”

Davis said the squad has good chemistry and work well together.

“Everybody adapted and adjusted well and did good,” he said. “Now we’re kind of in the groove of things I’m excited to see how everything goes the last half of the season.”

Pee Dee Academy Baseball Roster:

Coleby Sinclair

Colton Caulder

Cameron Weston

Reyn Watson

Gabe Estes

Gavin Oakley

Landyn Tyler

Rivers Estes

Lane Cardwell

Hughes Elvington

Jack Hulon

Christopher Stepp

Pee Dee Academy softball cruises 13-3 over Williamsburg Academy

MULLINS, S.C. – Jordan Perritt launched a solo homer in the first inning to help propel the Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles to a 13-3 win over Williamsburg Tuesday night.

Ava Fowler drove in a pair of runs to help Pee Dee Academy jump out to an early 5-0 advantage.

Pee Dee Academy improves to 12-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in region play.

Pee Dee Academy Softball Roster:

Tess Devers

Lauren Hasbrouck

Allie Briley

Allison Carter

Gracyn Hyatt

Leah Johnson

Lauren Martin

Kirsten Smith

Taylor Causey

Ava Fowler

Abby Johnson

Jordan Perritt

Lizzie McCaskill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert