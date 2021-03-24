Pee Dee Academy unable to hold-off Williamsburg Academy in 2-1 loss

Hughes Elvington (8) beats the throw to reach third-base during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley (4) bats for the Golden Eagles during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston (23) makes contact during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s pitcher Reyn Watson (15) tosses for the Golden Eagles during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee coach Brian Davis and the Golden Eagles host Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles hit the field to battle Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles welcome teammate Caleb Oakley to the dugout after scoring a run during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Williamsburg Academy pitcher Blaine McFaddin tosses from the mound during game action at Pee Dee Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Gabe Estes (10) at the plate during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles hit the field to battle Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s pitcher Reyn Watson (15) warms-up for game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles run on the field before game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Caleb Oakley (4) and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles prepare to play against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles hit the field to play against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Jordan Perritt (1) hits a home-run during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy pitcher Jordan Perritt (1) tosses for the Lady Golden Eagles during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Allison Carter (14) covers third-base during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy softball team greets Jordan Perritt after she hits a homer during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Gracyn Hyatt (3) bats for the Lady Golden Eagles during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Abby Johnson (4) is at the plate during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Lauren Hasbrouck (7) bats for the Lady Golden Eagles during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers (2) runs the down the base-line during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Lizzie McCaskill (10) and the Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles earned a 13-3 win over Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Abby Johnson (4) throws the softball during warm-ups ahead of game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy infielder Gracyn Hyatt (3) and the Lady Golden Eagles hit the field for game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
The Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles get ready to host Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
Pee Dee Academy’s Gracyn Hyatt (3) reaches base during game action against Williamsburg Academy on March 23, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Brian Davis and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles baseball team lost a tight battle against Williamsburg Academy at home 2-1 Tuesday night.
Golden Eagles pitcher Reyn Watson battled the Stallion’s Blain McFaddin on the mound. Watson pitched five scoreless innings in game action.
Williamsburg kept Pee Dee Academy off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning with a tag-out the runner at the plate on attempt to score on a sacrifice fly ball. Watson provided his own run support hitting a dribbler down the third-base line and beating the throw for a single. A pair of throwing errors at the bag and at home led to Caleb Oakley scoring a run for the Golden Eagles in the bottom of the fourth inning.
However, Williamsburg was able to steal away the victory. McFaddin also added his own run support. He managed to drive in the winning runs with a two-out stand-up double.
Pee Dee Academy’s next home game is set for April 1 against Wilson Hall.
Davis said it feels good to get back into the swing of things with his Golden Eagles team.
“It’s great and the boys are excited,” Davis said. “I think they knew we had some good pieces this year. ‘We’ve had a lot of fun so far.”
Davis said the squad has good chemistry and work well together.