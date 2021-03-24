Pee Dee Academy unable to hold-off Williamsburg Academy in 2-1 loss

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Brian Davis and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles baseball team lost a tight battle against Williamsburg Academy at home 2-1 Tuesday night.

Golden Eagles pitcher Reyn Watson battled the Stallion’s Blain McFaddin on the mound. Watson pitched five scoreless innings in game action.

Williamsburg kept Pee Dee Academy off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning with a tag-out the runner at the plate on attempt to score on a sacrifice fly ball. Watson provided his own run support hitting a dribbler down the third-base line and beating the throw for a single. A pair of throwing errors at the bag and at home led to Caleb Oakley scoring a run for the Golden Eagles in the bottom of the fourth inning.

However, Williamsburg was able to steal away the victory. McFaddin also added his own run support. He managed to drive in the winning runs with a two-out stand-up double.

Pee Dee Academy’s next home game is set for April 1 against Wilson Hall.

Davis said it feels good to get back into the swing of things with his Golden Eagles team.

“It’s great and the boys are excited,” Davis said. “I think they knew we had some good pieces this year. ‘We’ve had a lot of fun so far.”