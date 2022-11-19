Pee Dee Academy wins SCISA Class 3A football crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey scored from the 1 on fourth and goal in overtime and added the two-point run to give the Golden Eagles their first SCISA state championship in 11-man football.

His two-point conversion gave coach Jonathan King’s team a 36-35 win over Florence Christian in Saturday’s Class 3A final at West Florence’s Knight Stadium. The Golden Eagles won two previous state crowns during the 1990s, but they were in eight-man football.

It was tied at 28 going into overtime, and the Eagles got the ball first. They scored on Juels Huntley’s run from the 1. Brooks Poston added the extra-point kick to give FCS a 35-28 lead.

Then, after Pee Dee Academy responded by scoring on Spivey’s run, the Golden Eagles’ decision to go for two was a rather easy one.

“I was leaning that way to go for it,” King said. “I have an incredible coaching staff, and we were kind of split on it. I knew it was my decision to make.”

It turned out to be the right one, and Spivey raced afterwards toward the bleachers so he could look at his father, Splinter, who was on the Golden Eagles’ previous eight-man state title team.

“I think winning a state championship is the pinnacle of what it should be,” Hudson Spivey said. “The play was supposed to go to Landyn Tyler. But it was a high snap, I got it and then we all made the push for me to go in.

“The last time we won state, (Splinter) was on the field, so it meant a lot to go talk with him first,” he added. “He’s my coach in the stands; he’s always been there for me no matter what.”

In a game that had every twist and turn imaginable, the first was coach Neil Minton’s FCS squad making a game of it Saturday after losing 40-14 to PDA less than a month ago.

Spivey, who finished the first half with 100 yards (also for the game), completed touchdown passes of 5 and 65 yards in the first half to Richard Smith and Miles Trussell, respectively. The first TD pass to Smith was on fourth and 4.

Florence Christian, on its first possession, milked almost seven minutes during a 60-yard drive that ended with Juels’ Huntley’s 4-yard TD run.

After Spivey’s TD pass to Trussell on the ensuing series’ first play, FCS kept up with a drive lasting just more than seven minutes. After Huntley’s twin brother, Juw-El Huntley, gained 16 yards on fourth and inches as quarterback, Juels converted on third and 2.

Then, on fourth and goal from the 2, Juw-El Huntley scored. The point-after kick was blocked, and PDA held on to a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Juw-El Huntley scored from the 1, and PDA’s Coleby Sinclair (126 yards rushing for the game) reached the end zone from the 4 in the third quarter. Both teams went for two after those scores and failed.

Poston made a 21-yard field goal to give FCS a 22-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Spivey then scored from the 1 and completed a two-point pass to Trussell.

But the Eagles responded with a Juels Huntley TD run, but the point-after kick was missed for the second time Saturday. Juels Huntley finished with 168 yards, and Juw-El Huntley finished with 114 total yards (72 rushing).

PDA threatened to win it in regulation, but Juels Huntley recovered a Spivey fumble inside the FCS 5, and that set up overtime.

“It could have gone either way,” Minton said. “Both teams played really hard, and both teams were well-coached and gave it their all. They made a play when they had to, but we did too. I’m so proud of my kids. Not many six-loss teams make it to the state championship game.”

FCS;7;6;6;9;7—35

PDA;14;0;6;8;8—36

FIRST QUARTER

PDA — Richard Smith 5 pass from Hudson Spivey (Eli Meetze kick), 8:26

FCS — Juels Huntley 4 run (Brooks Poston kick), 1:28

PDA — Miles Trussell 65 pass from Spivey (Meetze kick), 1:09

SECOND QUARTER

FCS — Juw-El Huntley 2 run (kick blocked), 6:01

THIRD QUARTER

FCS — Juw-El Huntley 1 run (run failed), 7:25

PDA — Coleby Sinclair 4 run (run failed), 4:46

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS — Poston 21 FG, 9:54

PDA — Spivey 1 run (Trussell pass from Spivey), 8:56

FCS — Juels Huntley 2 run (kick failed), 2:44

OVERTIME

FCS — Juels Huntley 1 run (Poston kick)

PDA — Spivey 1 run (Spivey run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — FCS: Braiden Bevan 4-16, Juels Huntley 32-168, Juw-El Huntley 18-72, Josh Davis 5-8. PDA: Coleby Sinclair 16-126, Hudson Spivey 11-45, Richard Smith 1-19, Landyn Tyler 6-47.

PASSING — FCS: Juw-El Huntley 5-9-0-42, Juels Huntley 0-1-0-0. PDA: Spivey 3-10-1-100.

RECEIVING — Emekah Johnson 3-29, Juels Huntley 1-9. PDA: Colby Richardson 1-30, Smith 1-5, Miles Trussell 1-65.