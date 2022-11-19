Pee Dee Academy wins SCSA Class 3A football crown

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey scored from the 1 in overtime and added the two-point run to give the Golden Eagles their first SCISA state championship in 11-man football.
His two-point conversion gave coach Jonathan King's team a 36-35 win over Florence Christian in Saturday's Class 3A final at West Florence's Knight Stadium.
The Golden Eagles won two previous state crowns during the 1990s, but they were in eight-man football.
In a game that had every twist and turn imaginable, the first was coach Neil Minton's FCS squad making a game of it Saturady after losing 40-14 to PDA less than a month ago.
FCS;7;6;6;9;7--35
PDA;14;0;6;8;8--36
FIRST QUARTER
People are also reading…
PDA -- Richard Smith 5 pass from Hudson Spivey (Eli Meetze kick), 8:26
FCS -- Juels Huntley 4 run (Brooks Poston kick), 1:28
PDA -- Miles Trussell 65 pass from Spivey (Meetze kick), 1:09
SECOND QUARTER
FCS -- Juw-El Huntley 2 run (kick blocked), 6:01
THIRD QUARTER
FCS -- Juw-El Huntley 1 run (run failed), 7:25
PDA -- Coleby Sinclair 4 run (run failed), 4:46
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS -- Poston 21 FG, 9:54
PDA -- Spivey 1 run (Trussell pass from Spivey), 8:56
FCS -- Juels Huntley 2 run (kick failed), 2:44
OVERTIME
FCS -- Juels Huntley 1 run (Poston kick)
PDA -- Spivey 1 run (Spivey run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- FCS: Braiden Bevan 4-16, Juels Huntley 32-168, Juw-El Huntley 18-72, Josh Davis 5-8. PDA: Coleby Sinclair 16-126, Hudson Spivey 11-45, Richard Smith 1-19, Landyn Tyler 6-47.
PASSING -- FCS: Juw-El Huntley 5-9-0-42, Juels Huntley 0-1-0-0. PDA: Spivey 3-10-1-100.
RECEIVING -- Emekah Johnson 3-29, Juels Huntley 1-9. PDA: Colby Richardson 1-30, Smith 1-5, Miles Trussell 1-65.