Pee Dee Academy WR Oakley comfortably slides into top spot

MULLINS, S.C. – When a football program loses its all-time leading wide receiver, finding a ready-to-go replacement isn’t usually as easy as looking at the depth chart.
Most teams don’t have a Caleb Oakley sitting in the No. 2 spot, either.
Pee Dee Academy lost Connor Gasque to graduation entering the 2020 season, but Oakley has been climbing up the record books as well entering his senior year.
It’s a luxury coach Jonathan King is glad to have.
“We knew he was kind of going to be our go-to receiver,” he said. “We’ve got some other guys that can catch the ball too – we’re blessed with a lot of talent, for sure. But we knew Caleb was kind of going to be the focal point until some of our other guys kind of grew into their roles.
“He’s definitely assumed the role of being a leader for us.”
Oakley was the top SCISA receiver in the Pee Dee last year with 777 yards and 12 touchdowns, and ranked in the top five overall. He’s already gotten off to a stellar start with 16 catches for 477 yards and six scores – also tops in the Pee Dee.
Not surprisingly, the team is doing well also as the Golden Eagles sit at 3-0 and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A.
“I think it’s just good teamwork,” Oakley said. “We really click in practice and this team really meshes well together all around. The (offensive) line has been huge this year and they’ve done a fantastic job. When they’re doing well, that makes it easy for Hudson (Spivey) and Coleby (Sinclair), and when they’re doing well, that makes it easy for me and the rest of the receivers.”
Oakley has been a favorite target for Spivey, the sophomore quarterback who leads the Pee Dee in passing yardage. More than half of his 756 yards have gone to Oakley along with six of his 10 TD throws.
“That’s really all I’ve been trying to do this year is do my part and make it easier on Hudson and on the other receivers to get open,” Oakley said. “…We have really good coaches at practice and we try to focus in on what they’re telling us. A lot of us will stay afterwards and kind of work on what we did that day so that way we’re able to build to good chemistry and know where everybody is going to be on Friday night.”
Oakley also had a strong model to follow the last three years beside Gasque.
“If anyone on the team ever watched Connor, they’d realize that he out-worked everybody every day,” King said. “That was the only speed he knew.”
That work ethic has shown in Oakley as well, King added.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason,” he said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger and faster, and that’s a testament to how hard he works. He’s put on a lot of muscle and his speed has increased the last few years, so he’s seen that work pay off.”
Gasque was also a big influence on the field, and helped Oakley become a much better all-round receiver, he said.
“I really think my route running has improved a lot,” Oakley said. “I think that was one of Connor’s biggest strengths. I really tried to take that from his game and apply it to mine.”
This will likely be Oakley’s final few months on the gridiron as he’s committed to play baseball for Francis Marion University in 2021 and beyond.
With that in mind, he has only one goal – one team goal – for the season.
“We knew coming in we had a really good team with a lot of talent coming back,” Oakley said. “I just want to do everything I can to put us in the best position to win a state championship. That’s our main goal this year – to come out of every week 1-0, and hopefully by the end of the year, be playing for a state championship.”
