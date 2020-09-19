Pee Dee Academy WR Oakley comfortably slides into top spot

MULLINS, S.C. – When a football program loses its all-time leading wide receiver, finding a ready-to-go replacement isn’t usually as easy as looking at the depth chart.

Most teams don’t have a Caleb Oakley sitting in the No. 2 spot, either.

Pee Dee Academy lost Connor Gasque to graduation entering the 2020 season, but Oakley has been climbing up the record books as well entering his senior year.

It’s a luxury coach Jonathan King is glad to have.

“We knew he was kind of going to be our go-to receiver,” he said. “We’ve got some other guys that can catch the ball too – we’re blessed with a lot of talent, for sure. But we knew Caleb was kind of going to be the focal point until some of our other guys kind of grew into their roles.

“He’s definitely assumed the role of being a leader for us.”

Oakley was the top SCISA receiver in the Pee Dee last year with 777 yards and 12 touchdowns, and ranked in the top five overall. He’s already gotten off to a stellar start with 16 catches for 477 yards and six scores – also tops in the Pee Dee.

Not surprisingly, the team is doing well also as the Golden Eagles sit at 3-0 and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A.