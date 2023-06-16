MULLINS, S.C. – Brian Davis graduated from Francis Marion in 2016, hoping to find his way in the business world by selling insurance. But a phone call from his alma mater, Pee Dee Academy, brought him home in a literal and figurative sense.

The Golden Eagles wanted him as their baseball coach.

Not only was Davis a former PDA baseball star who helped Florence Post 1 to the 2012 state and regional championships (also a World Series appearance), he also played for FMU.

Amazingly enough, starting with his first season in 2017, Davis coached the Golden Eagles to the first of back-to-back SCISA state championships. This past spring, his program finished another string of back-to-back crowns.

Amid all that, Davis realized his passion was coaching. Starting in 2019, he gave up his three-year insurance gig and became a full-time PDA teacher and coach.

“I was fighting a battle I couldn’t keep,” said Davis, the Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year. “I couldn’t give everything I needed to give to the teams out there, and I couldn’t give everything I needed to give to the job with insurance.”

There was time to make that kind of change. After all, Davis was coaching championship teams as soon as he graduated college.

“If I wanted to change my career path, I could make that decision,” said Davis, who majored in business and minored in history. “There was an opening here, so I teach history and finance/economics. I also do some P.E. and help coach the football team (which won state last fall).”

This past season wasn’t a sure thing for the Golden Eagles’ baseball team. While Davis is used to quizzing students, one of his assistants posed one to him after his team was swept by Florence Christian: “When’s the last time your team lost two games in a row?”

Davis was stumped. He was even more frustrated as games against last year’s state runner-up, Williamsburg Academy, were coming up.

“I said, ‘Boys, I’m just going to cut it to you straight. Your backs are against the wall. Our next series against Williamsburg Academy, you’ve got to win them both and pretty much win from here on out and control our own destiny,’” Davis said.

This wasn’t the easiest of regions, especially with the rise of Florence Christian and Carolina Academy.

Pee Dee Academy did win both of those games against the Stallions and set up a three-way tie for the region championship that involved PDA and WA, as well as FCS. Williamsburg Academy got the region’s top seed on run differential, followed by PDA and FCS.

How good was Region 2-3A? PDA, WA, FCS and CA comprised this year’s entire final four.

The Golden Eagles and Stallions met again in this year’s state final, and PDA won 2-0 in Game 1 on the road with a combined no-hitter by Colby Richardson and Tristan Heckman.

The 2021 state champion Stallions roared back at Pee Dee in Game 2 with an 8-0 victory.

Game 3 was in Florence at The King’s Academy. There, Davis’ pregame message was simple.

“Trust yourself. Trust the guy beside you; this is it. Have fun. Enjoy it; take it in,” Davis said. “Love you; go get the job done. The talent’s in the dugout. It’s just a matter of you having fun and playing the baseball you’ve played your whole life.”

After falling behind in Game 3, a five-run fourth inning was all the Golden Eagles needed for a 5-3 victory and their latest state championship.

Davis is most happy to accomplish all this at home. It’s where his heart is.

“It’s more fulfilling to be able to do it here. Obviously, I’m very biased, being here my whole life,” Davis said. “My mom graduated from here; my uncle graduated from here. Our family has been going here forever.

“Being able to do it here is the most special part of it all.”