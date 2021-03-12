Pee Dee Academy's Perritt strikes out 12 in 1-0 win over Raiders at Pee Dee Pitch-Off

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But with the game on the line as the time limit had already been reached, Perritt struck out her final batter of the evening to seal the victory.

“Honestly, (the key) was not worrying about it; just pitching how I know or where I know my pitch is going to go,” Perritt said of getting out of the jam. “Just worry about what I was doing and not worrying about them.”

For the Raiders, it was a case of a few missed opportunities. Aside from the sixth inning, H-P also had another chance to score in the fourth. Anna Claire Stone was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. She stole second, and then wound up on third on a wild pitch.

But in between, Perritt induced a pop-up and two strikeouts to negate the threat.

“We weren’t seeing the ball real well and swinging at a lot of the pitches out of the zone,” Raiders coach Kirk Mays said. “We didn’t get any big hits when we needed them. We had our opportunities.”

PDA scratched across the lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Devers reached on a one-out, two-base error and was sacrificed to third. H-P was close to getting out of the inning with no damage done, but Perritt’s fly ball fell between two defenders in the outfield to score the run.