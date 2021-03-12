Pee Dee Academy's Perritt strikes out 12 in 1-0 win over Raiders at Pee Dee Pitch-Off

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – No matter the situation, Jordan Perritt maintains a level on confidence, Pee Dee Academy softball coach Will Eskridge said.
“She has a lot of confidence in her pitches, and she trusts her defense in those tight situations,” he added.
Both were evident in Friday’s Pee Dee Pitch-Off matchup against Hannah-Pamplico, as Perritt tossed a six-inning shutout — striking out 12 in the process as the Golden Eagles held on for a 1-0 victory.
Both PDA and H-P were slated to play again Friday night. The results were not available at press time. A win over Waccamaw would put Pee Dee into today’s title rounds as Pool D’s top seed.
“My screwball was spinning really well, and my riseball was the perfect height,” Perritt said following the victory.
The screwball was an especially effective pitch, Eskridge added, and it showed through the first five innings. Perritt had 10 punchouts and allowed two baserunners – one on a hit by pitch and another on a full-count walk.
She didn’t give up a hit until the final inning when the Raiders made things interesting with two outs. Jadan Lee singled, and teammate Riley Calcutt followed with a double that dropped just underneath the glove of a charging Tess Devers in left field.
But with the game on the line as the time limit had already been reached, Perritt struck out her final batter of the evening to seal the victory.
“Honestly, (the key) was not worrying about it; just pitching how I know or where I know my pitch is going to go,” Perritt said of getting out of the jam. “Just worry about what I was doing and not worrying about them.”
For the Raiders, it was a case of a few missed opportunities. Aside from the sixth inning, H-P also had another chance to score in the fourth. Anna Claire Stone was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. She stole second, and then wound up on third on a wild pitch.
But in between, Perritt induced a pop-up and two strikeouts to negate the threat.
“We weren’t seeing the ball real well and swinging at a lot of the pitches out of the zone,” Raiders coach Kirk Mays said. “We didn’t get any big hits when we needed them. We had our opportunities.”
PDA scratched across the lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Devers reached on a one-out, two-base error and was sacrificed to third. H-P was close to getting out of the inning with no damage done, but Perritt’s fly ball fell between two defenders in the outfield to score the run.
Otherwise, Raiders starter Isabella Davis was nearly as dominant. She struck out struck out six in five innings and allowed just the two hits as well – walking none.