Pee Dee defenders come up big during South squad's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The 2021 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South All-Star game) returned to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The layoff didn’t affect the South squad’s winning streak as a 36-yard field goal by North Augusta’s Drew Stevens with less than two minutes remaining was the difference in a 20-17 victory over the North squad.
It was the third victory in a row for the South team, who still trails in the all-time series 39-31-2.
But with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas canceled for the second straight season, Saturday’s matchup featured some of the top talent in the state, including the Pee Dee.
And Pee Dee players shined on defense.
All three got into the action with C.E. Murray defensive back Tyree Prunes turning in the best outing of the day. He had two tackles, one for a loss, and two interceptions.
Lee Central defensive back Kwantre Harry recorded two tackles and an interception while Lake City linebacker Ja’Maurion Franklin registered four tackles including one for a loss.
The South squad also featured four area players on offense, with two of them at running back. Dillon senior Nemo Squire started the game and wound up rushing eight times for 15 yards across multiple series throughout the afternoon. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
West Florence’s Terry McKithen played as well and wound up with three carries for four yards across two series. Chesterfield wide receiver Kevin Diggs also saw action – catching two passes for six yards.
WFHS tight end Avion McBride did not record a reception Saturday, but played on special teams throughout the day.
Camden linebacker Tevin Eley, who recovered a fumble that set up the game-winning field goal, was named the Defensive MVP for the South squad after finishing with 10 tackles.
Conway wide receiver Carlton Terry took home Offensive MVP honors after catching nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
He and Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger helped the South squad grab the early lead. Terry caught a 23-yard strike from Burger for the game’s opening score and Burger found Seahawks teammate Adam Randall for a 19-yard score in the second quarter. Burger was 16 for 21 for 159 yards.
The South team was up 17-3 in the third quarter before the North squad came roaring back. Indian Land’s Dumekele Idehen scooped up a fumble and returned it 32 yards to cut the lead to 17-10 with 7:51 left in the third.
The North team tied things up when Daniel QB Trent Pearman hit Chapman’s D.J. Black for a 29-yard score early in the fourth. Pearman was 16 for 26 for 141 yards and Black was named the North’s Offensive MVP with three catches for 24 yards.
But that was as close as the North squad got as the South defense shut things down the rest of the way.
Daniel’s Jahiem Lawson was named the Defensive MVP for the North thanks to a three-sack performance. Gray Collegiate’s KZ Adams had 118 all-purpose yards.
Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed was named South Carolina’s "Mr. Football."