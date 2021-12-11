Pee Dee defenders come up big during South squad's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The 2021 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South All-Star game) returned to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoff didn’t affect the South squad’s winning streak as a 36-yard field goal by North Augusta’s Drew Stevens with less than two minutes remaining was the difference in a 20-17 victory over the North squad.

It was the third victory in a row for the South team, who still trails in the all-time series 39-31-2.

But with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas canceled for the second straight season, Saturday’s matchup featured some of the top talent in the state, including the Pee Dee.

And Pee Dee players shined on defense.

All three got into the action with C.E. Murray defensive back Tyree Prunes turning in the best outing of the day. He had two tackles, one for a loss, and two interceptions.

Lee Central defensive back Kwantre Harry recorded two tackles and an interception while Lake City linebacker Ja’Maurion Franklin registered four tackles including one for a loss.