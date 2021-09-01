PEE DEE FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 2, 2021

NOTES: South Florence is looking to win its first three games of the season for the first time since 2013 when the Bruins went 12-1. …This is just the third ever meeting between the two teams with the YelloAw Jackets taking the first two games in 1996 and 1997. …Through two games, SFHS has put up 114 points and allowed just seven. Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns last week against Manning – two passing and three rushing.