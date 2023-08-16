Thursday
Lake View at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Aynor at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Goose Creek at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
Conway at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Central at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hemingway at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s Christian at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
August 25
South Florence at Oceanside Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at West Florence, 7:30 p.m
Marion at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Scotts Branch at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.
Cross at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.
C.A Johnson at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Palmetto Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
September 1
Scotland at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Socastee, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea FLoyds at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Airport, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at FLorence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
September 8
Dreher at West Florence, 7 p.m.
South Florence at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m
Wilson at Hilton Head Island, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Darlington,7:30 p.m.
Lake City at St. James,7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate,7:30 p.m.
Manning at Lake Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea FLoyds at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA), 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
September 15
Cheraw at Marion, 7 p.m.
South Florence at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Irmo at Hartsville, 7:30p.m.
Georgetown at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 7:30 p.m.
Socastee at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Blacksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Red Springs (NC) at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at St. John’s Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Colleton Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Christian (GA) at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Camden Military, 7:30 p.m.
September 22
West Florence at Byrnes, 7:30
Lake City at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Baptist Hill at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Scott’s Branch at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Marion , 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
C.A. Johnson at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7:30 p.m.
Loris at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
John Paul II at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Northside Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dorchester Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Cross Schools, 7:30 p.m.
September 29
Hartsville at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Loris at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
East CLarendon at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Lake VIew, 7:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Porter Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Hilton Head Prep, 4 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Spartanburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Heyward at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
October 6
South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
NOrth Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Crestwood,7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Camden,7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Lakewood,7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Aynor, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Manning , 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Whitmire at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Green Sea FLoyds, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Porter Gaud at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pinewood Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Greenwood Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Beaufort Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
October 13
Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.
Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
East CLarendon at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian (GA), 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
October 20
North Myrtle BEach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Buford, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Great Falls at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at East CLarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
First Baptist at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Cross School, 7:30 p.m.
October 27
West Florence at South FLorence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Scott’s Branch at East CLarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Green Sea FLoyds, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
November 3
SCHSL State Football Playoffs Class 4A-1A
SCISA Football State Playoffs Class 4A-1A
November 10
SCISA Football State Playoffs Semifinals Class 4A-1A
SCHSL State Football Playoffs Class 4A-1A
November 17
SCHSL State Football Playoffs Class 4A-1A
SCISA Class 4A state championship at Charleston Southern, TBA
November 18
SCISA Class 3A-1A state championship at Charleston Southern, TBA
November 24
SCHSL State Football Semifinals Class 4A-1A
November 30
SCHSL State Championship at SC State Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium (Willie E. Jeffries Field)
December 1
SCHSL State Championship at SC State Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium (Willie E. Jeffries Field)
December 2
SCHSL State Championship at SC State Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium (Willie E. Jeffries Field)