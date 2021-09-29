PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 30, 2021

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Hartsville;2;0;2;3
Myrtle Beach;1;0;2;1
South Florence;1;0;4;1
West Florence;1;1;4;1
Wilson;1;1;1;3
North Myrtle Beach;0;2;2;2
Darlington;0;2;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Fort Dorchester 31, Myrtle Beach 27
Hartsville 33, West Florence 13
Wilson 55, Darlington 0
South Florence 23, North Myrtle Beach 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at West Florence
South Florence at Darlington
3A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Camden;2;0;4;2
Crestwood;2;0;3;1
Lakewood;1;1;1;3
Marlboro County;0;2;1;3
Lake City;0;2;0;2
Manning;0;1;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Crestwood 14, Manning 8
Camden 11, Lake City 6
Lakewood 24, Marlboro County 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Crestwood at Camden
Marlboro County at Lake City
Manning at Lakewood
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Dillon;2;0;2;0
Waccamaw;1;1;1;3
Loris;1;1;1;4
Aynor;0;1;2;1
Georgetown;0;1;0;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Dillon 33, Aynor 14
Chesterfield 48, Georgetown 34
Loris 35, Waccamaw 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Aynor at Waccamaw
Dillon at Lamar
Loris at Georgetown
2A
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Andrew Jackson;0;0;2;1
Cheraw;0;0;2;1
Chesterfield;0;0;1;0
North Central;0;0;1;1
Central;0;0;1;1
Buford;0;0;1;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Parkwood (N.C.) 50, Buford 21
Sun Valley (N.C.) 30, Central 0
Indian Land 23, Andrew Jackson 6
Chesterfield 48, Georgetown 34
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Cheraw at Buford
Central at Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield at North Central
REGION 7
REGION OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lee Central;1;1;1;2
Latta;1;0;1;3
Marion;1;0;3;0
Andrews;1;1;1;1
Kingstree;1;1;1;1
Mullins;0;2;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 18, Lee Central 12
Kingstree 30, Andrews 28
C.E. Murray 48, Latta 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Marion at Latta
Kingstree at Mullins
Lee Central at Andrews
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lamar;1;0;2;1
C.A. Johnson;1;0;2;2
Lewisville;0;0;3;2
Great Falls;0;2;4;2
McBee;0;1;0;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
C.A. Johnson 38, Great Falls 21
Lamar 41, McBee 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lewisville at Great Falls
Dillon at Lamar
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Hemingway;0;1;0;2
C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1
Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1
East Clarendon;0;1;0;4
Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Scott’s Branch 38, Hemingway 18
Carvers Bay 32, East Clarendon 21
C.E. Murray 48, Latta 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch
East Clarendon at Hemingway
REGION 5
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lake View;1;0;5;1
Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;1
Timmonsville;0;0;0;2
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;2;1
Johnsonville;0;1;1;2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Lake View 26, Johnsonville 0
Green Sea Floyds 42, West Columbus (N.C.) 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Trinity Collegiate;2;0;5;0
Porter-Gaud;1;0;4;2
First Baptist;1;1;3;3
Laurence Manning;1;1;2;2
Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Hammond 42, Laurence Manning 0
Trinity Collegiate 58, Ben Lippen 41
Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36
Hanahan 35, Porter-Gaud 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Christian
Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
2A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Pee Dee Academy;1;0;5;0
Williamsburg Academy;1;0;3;0
Carolina Academy;1;0;2;3
Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;5
Florence Christian;0;2;4;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy 42, Lee Academy 8
Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter 13
Florence Christian 36, Orangeburg Prep 30
St. Joseph’s 56, Spartanburg Christian 0
Dillon Christian 27, Carolina Academy 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pelion at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;2
Calhoun Academy;3;0;4;0
Christian Academy; 0;0;1;0
Lee Academy;0;1;1;4
Dillon Christian;0;2;1;3
The King’s Academy; 0;2;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy 42, Lee Academy 8
Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter 13
