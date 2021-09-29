 Skip to main content
PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 30, 2021
PREP FOOTBALL

PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 30, 2021

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Hartsville;2;0;2;3

Myrtle Beach;1;0;2;1

South Florence;1;0;4;1

West Florence;1;1;4;1

Wilson;1;1;1;3

North Myrtle Beach;0;2;2;2

Darlington;0;2;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Fort Dorchester 31, Myrtle Beach 27

Hartsville 33, West Florence 13

Wilson 55, Darlington 0

South Florence 23, North Myrtle Beach 17

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at West Florence

South Florence at Darlington

3A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Camden;2;0;4;2

Crestwood;2;0;3;1

Lakewood;1;1;1;3

Marlboro County;0;2;1;3

Lake City;0;2;0;2

Manning;0;1;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Crestwood 14, Manning 8

Camden 11, Lake City 6

Lakewood 24, Marlboro County 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Crestwood at Camden

Marlboro County at Lake City

Manning at Lakewood

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Dillon;2;0;2;0

Waccamaw;1;1;1;3

Loris;1;1;1;4

Aynor;0;1;2;1

Georgetown;0;1;0;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Dillon 33, Aynor 14

Chesterfield 48, Georgetown 34

Loris 35, Waccamaw 13

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Aynor at Waccamaw

Dillon at Lamar

Loris at Georgetown

2A

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Andrew Jackson;0;0;2;1

Cheraw;0;0;2;1

Chesterfield;0;0;1;0

North Central;0;0;1;1

Central;0;0;1;1

Buford;0;0;1;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Parkwood (N.C.) 50, Buford 21

Sun Valley (N.C.) 30, Central 0

Indian Land 23, Andrew Jackson 6

Chesterfield 48, Georgetown 34

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cheraw at Buford

Central at Andrew Jackson

Chesterfield at North Central

REGION 7

REGION OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lee Central;1;1;1;2

Latta;1;0;1;3

Marion;1;0;3;0

Andrews;1;1;1;1

Kingstree;1;1;1;1

Mullins;0;2;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 18, Lee Central 12

Kingstree 30, Andrews 28

C.E. Murray 48, Latta 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Marion at Latta

Kingstree at Mullins

Lee Central at Andrews

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lamar;1;0;2;1

C.A. Johnson;1;0;2;2

Lewisville;0;0;3;2

Great Falls;0;2;4;2

McBee;0;1;0;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

C.A. Johnson 38, Great Falls 21

Lamar 41, McBee 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lewisville at Great Falls

Dillon at Lamar

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Hemingway;0;1;0;2

C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1

Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1

East Clarendon;0;1;0;4

Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Scott’s Branch 38, Hemingway 18

Carvers Bay 32, East Clarendon 21

C.E. Murray 48, Latta 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch

East Clarendon at Hemingway

REGION 5

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lake View;1;0;5;1

Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;1

Timmonsville;0;0;0;2

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;2;1

Johnsonville;0;1;1;2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Lake View 26, Johnsonville 0

Green Sea Floyds 42, West Columbus (N.C.) 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico

Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Trinity Collegiate;2;0;5;0

Porter-Gaud;1;0;4;2

First Baptist;1;1;3;3

Laurence Manning;1;1;2;2

Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Hammond 42, Laurence Manning 0

Trinity Collegiate 58, Ben Lippen 41

Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 36

Hanahan 35, Porter-Gaud 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Christian

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud

2A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Pee Dee Academy;1;0;5;0

Williamsburg Academy;1;0;3;0

Carolina Academy;1;0;2;3

Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;5

Florence Christian;0;2;4;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy 42, Lee Academy 8

Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter 13

Florence Christian 36, Orangeburg Prep 30

St. Joseph’s 56, Spartanburg Christian 0

Dillon Christian 27, Carolina Academy 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Pelion at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;2

Calhoun Academy;3;0;4;0

Christian Academy; 0;0;1;0

Lee Academy;0;1;1;4

Dillon Christian;0;2;1;3

The King’s Academy; 0;2;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy 42, Lee Academy 8

Williamsburg Academy 43, Thomas Sumter 13

Dillon Christian 27, Carolina Academy 0

Calhoun Academy 33, The King’s Academy 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian

Dorchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

Thomas Sumter at Christian Academy

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy

