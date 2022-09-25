Pee Dee football teams scramble amid weather-related schedule changes

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Weather concerns related to Hurricane Ian have prompted schedule changes to 21 of the Pee Dee's 22 football games this week. It's possible Friday's remaining football contest between Marion at Andrews could still be postponed until Monday.

The rescheduled games include the Morning News Game of the Week involving a Class 4A clash involving No. 1 South Florence at Hartsville. As of now, it's 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kelleytown Stadium.

But that could change, per Hartsville athletic director Brad Boob.

"There is a chance it could get moved to Wednesday night. We will not make that decision until late Monday or early Tuesday," Boob stated in an email.

South Florence and Hartsville had byes last week, but Red Fox coach Jeff Calabrese noted bye-week practices are usually focused on teams' self improvements.

"When you start (Region 6-4A play), you'd like to have a full week of concentrated preparation on your opponent," Calabrese said. "We spent last week working on ourselves, mostly. But you have to make the best of the time you have, right?"

West Florence's game at Myrtle Beach was moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday. That's a quick turnaround for Class 4A's third-ranked Knights, who beat Class 5A's No. 2 Byrnes on a game-ending play Friday.

"It kind of puts us in a bind as far as preparation goes," West coach Jody Jenerette said. "I figured it would take us until today to get out of Byrnes mode. But we'll have to speed it up big time. Myrtle Beach is still Myrtle Beach; they're not as bad as people think they are.

"And they can beat us, so we have to turn the page in a hurry."

Wilson, which also had a bye last week, will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Collegiate's homecoming game against Porter-Gaud was moved to that night at 6:30.

Meanwhile, Florence Christian's homecoming date and opponent has changed. The Eagles' originally scheduled Friday contest for homecoming was against Hilton Head Prep. That game is indefinitely postponed.

"(Hilton Head Prep) has a different situation (weather-wise) than we have, and we're going to try and look out for them the best we can so they too can be safe," said Neil Minton, Eagles football coach and athletic director.

The Eagles' new homecoming game is Oct. 7 against Pinewood Prep.