WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Senior Mitchell Vance and freshman Pake June both fired 3-under-par 69 rounds to rally Francis Marion to 11th Monday at the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate.

The 54-hole event was played on the par-72 Country Club of Landfall course.

After shooting rounds of 295 and 292, the Patriot squad produced a final-round tally of 283, only one stroke shy of their season-best round of 282 posted twice earlier this season.

That result climbed FMU ahead of Coastal Carolina and the University of Maryland and into 11th position with a 54-hole total of 870. Nationally ranked TCU claimed the team title.

Vance, a native of Hartsville, finished with a 73-70-69--212 scorecard that placed him in a tie for 17th position in the players’ standings. That 212 total was only one stroke off his best tournament showing of the year.

June’s final round was a career best for the Florence native. He finished at 222 and tied for 58th position.

FMU senior Grant Sellers carded a final-round even-par 72, and coupled with earlier rounds of 71 and 76, he tied for 44th position at 219. Other Patriot golfers included junior Xavier Schwarz (75-72-74=221) tied for 54th and senior Carlos Garre (76-74-73=223) tied for 61st.

Schwarz recorded a pair of eagles during the tournament, as he scored a three on the 504-yard, par-5 18th hole on each of the second and third rounds. Garre also recorded an eagle on the 521-yard, par-5 fourth hole during Monday’s final round

Barend Botha of the University of Toledo captured medalist honors by two strokes as he finish with a 70-66-68=204 scorecard.

Francis Marion will conclude its regular season schedule at the Wofford College Invitational Tournament in Spartanburg on April 3-4.

BASEBALL

Patriots sign

2 from Carolinas

Francis Marion University baseball head coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of outfielder Tanner Cannon of Winterville, N.C. and first baseman Donterian Davis of Spartanburg to his current recruiting class for next season. The pair will enroll next fall and suit up for the Patriots in 2024.

Cannon, 6-2 and 190 pounds, is a sophomore at Lenoir Community College, where he plays for coach Gary Smith. Cannon is batting .411 this season with nine doubles, four home runs, and 16 runs batted in, while posting a perfect 21-for-21 mark in stolen bases.

Last year as a freshman, he hit .343 with 41 runs scored, three homers, 22 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases.

He has been named to the Dean’s List each of his three semesters at LCC.

Prior to arriving at Lenoir, he attended Ayden-Grifton High School in Ayden, N.C., where he played for coach Corey Skinner. As a senior, he batted .344 with seven RBIs.

In 2019, Cannon was a participant in the N.C. Powerade State Game and an Eastern Carolina 2A All-Conference honorable mention selection after batting .300 with 12 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a 5-2 pitching mark with a 2.70 earned run average.

"Tanner is a very athletic outfielder who can run, throw, and hit well," Inabinet said. "He has a high ceiling with his speed and size and will be a good player for this program in the future."

Davis, 5-11 and 215 pounds, is a senior at Spartanburg High School, where he plays for coach Jesse Dyer. Davis played for coach Wesley Brown prior to Dyer.

He earned All-Region and All-Defensive team honors as a junior in 2022 and earned a DP Select Game Silver Slugger Award.

"Davis will play first base in college and came to a workout swinging the bat really well. He showed off some serious power, while moving well around the bags. We project him to be a good college hitter at the plate."

Francis Marion is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. The Patriots are currently 14-19 overall and tied for eighth in the league standings at 8-10.